Johannesburg, South Africa - Balwin Properties has secured its 10th 6 Star Green Star Design Rating on a lifestyle centre for the Thaba Eco-Village Lifestyle Centre and Montessori School, located within the Thaba Eco-Village residential estate in Gauteng. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA), also includes a Net Zero Carbon Level 1 Design rating.

This milestone further solidifies Balwin Properties’ commitment to sustainable development, joining an impressive portfolio of 6 Star Green Star Design Rated Lifestyle Centre properties at developments Greenlee, Greenbay, Greencreek, Greenpark, The Reid, Fynbos, The Huntsman, Ballito Hills, and De Zicht, as well as the Balwin Properties head office.

Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties commented:

“We are thrilled to have 11 of our projects achieving the 6 Star Green Star Design rating—a World Leadership accolade that positions us as leaders in green building. As South Africa’s foremost residential property developer, we prioritise environmentally responsible practices while delivering high-quality apartments and lifestyle centres to our valued clients.”

The Green Star certification, developed by GBCSA, serves as a trusted mark of excellence for sustainable building design, construction, and operation across South Africa. The Net Zero Carbon rating reflects a building's commitment to minimising carbon emissions throughout its lifecycle, from design and construction to operation.

The Thaba Eco-Lifestyle Centre and Montessori School’s green building strategy emphasised on the specific areas of: Management, Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ), Energy Efficiency, Transport, Water conservation, Materials, Land Use and Ecology, Emissions Reduction, and innovative practices.

The project’s overall score was significantly enhanced by the efforts of Solid Green Consulting, an accredited professional and sustainable building consultant who worked side by side with Balwin on all 10 Lifestyle Centres.

Jennifer Dean, Lead Accredited Professional, noted that the project exemplifies green design as a foundational principle that promotes greater environmental awareness and behavioural change.

“This project demonstrates how sustainable design is not just an addition but a foundation. It showcases how, by prioritising environmental responsibility, we not only create healthier, more vibrant places to live and work in, but also inspire future innovations in sustainable development,” said Dean.

Sustainable features

Spanning 1,928.1m² for the Thaba Eco-Lifestyle Centre and 660.1m² for the Montessori School, these facilities seamlessly blend modern educational and community amenities with sustainable design. The Lifestyle Centre features wellness and recreational spaces, serving as a social hub for the community, while the Montessori Schol incorporates sustainable materials in its single-floor structure to support holistic child development.

Lloyd Tinney, a Green Accredited Professional at Balwin Properties, emphasised the importance of community connection in the design: “Our concept prioritises active participation and a sense of belonging, positioning green design as a core principle that fosters environmental awareness and behavioural change.”

The architectural approach also aims to connect occupants with nature. Indigenous xeriscape plants have been introduced to minimise irrigation and promote local biodiversity, complemented by green spaces that encourage relaxation. Active facilities, including a gym, six padel courts, skateboard parks, half basketball court, mini soccer fields, kiddies play area, bike and hiking trails and Thaba paws dog park promote fitness and community engagement.

The project utilised eco-friendly, locally sourced, non-toxic, and recyclable materials to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the building's durability. A green roof over a portion of the Montessori school provides natural insulation, mitigate urban heat, and support biodiversity while managing stormwater effectively.

Windows were strategically placed to maximise views and natural ventilation and minimise reliance on HVAC systems to ensure optimal indoor air quality. Energy-efficient LED lighting with smart controls reduces electricity usage, while high-performance insulation and Low-E windows help maintain comfortable temperatures with minimal energy consumption.

A solar photovoltaic system with a capacity of 66.2 kWp generates an annual production of 111 MWh, actively reducing the building’s peak electrical demand. A thorough energy model was developed to benchmark performance against a notional building, demonstrating a 100% improvement in net zero operating emissions.

Water conservation measures include low flow fittings, rainwater harvesting and dual flush toilets which are flushed with either rainwater or treated water from a future wastewater treatment plant.

Tinney explained that achieving a Net Zero Carbon rating requires a holistic approach to efficiency in carbon, water, waste, and ecology. “Sub-metering of major energy-consuming systems allows us to collect data essential for understanding and managing building systems and identifying energy-saving opportunities.”

ABOUT BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED

JSE-listed Balwin Properties is a specialist, niche, national large-scale, residential property developer focused on the turnkey development and sale of sectional-title apartments as well as surrounding infrastructure, in the mid to upper market segment. Estates typically consist of between 1 000 and 5 000 sectional title residential apartments and are located in high-density, high-growth nodes across key metropolitan areas in Johannesburg, Tshwane, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Sustainable building is at the heart of the company’s development process. All Balwin’s apartments are built to IFC EDGE Advanced certification, and the Lifestyle Centres and the group’s head office are constructed to Six-Star Green rating and Net Zero Carbon Omission as certified by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA). This commitment to environmentally sustainable building allows for significant savings for Balwin customers through reduced utility costs together with potential savings in their bonds through the Green Bonds offered by most of the major financial institutions.

The Group has a secure development pipeline of 40 125 apartments across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.