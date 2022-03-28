Dubai, UAE: – Baker McKenzie has been recognised among the leading national and international law firms in the Middle East at the annual Chambers & Partners Middle East Awards 2022, hosted on 23 March 2022. Awards won include:

“Saudi Arabia Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year” – Legal Advisors Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners in association with Baker & McKenzie Limited; and

– Legal Advisors Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners in association with Baker & McKenzie Limited; and “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lifetime Achievement Award” – presented to Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Executive Chairman of Habib Al Mulla & Partners, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International, in recognition of his illustrious career and invaluable contributions to the legal profession within the UAE.

The Chambers & Partners Middle East Awards recognise a law firm’s pre-eminence in key jurisdictions in the region, including their outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service, and are based on the research for the recent edition of Chambers Global Guide.

Additionally, in the 2022 guide of Chambers Global, released in February 2022, Baker McKenzie was ranked in 27 practice area categories and 31 lawyer categories across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, including in:

Bahrain: practice area Band 1 rankings in Corporate & Finance (Foreign Firms) and Real Estate & Construction – Baker McKenzie

practice area Band 1 rankings in Corporate & Finance (Foreign Firms) and Real Estate & Construction – Baker McKenzie Egypt: practice area Band 1 rankings in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A and Projects & Energy and Band 2 rankings in Capital Markets – Helmy, Hamza & Partners, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International

practice area Band 1 rankings in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A and Projects & Energy and Band 2 rankings in Capital Markets – Helmy, Hamza & Partners, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International Saudi Arabia: practice area Band 1 rankings in Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, and Corporate & Commercial – Legal Advisors Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners in association with Baker & McKenzie Limited

practice area Band 1 rankings in Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, and Corporate & Commercial – Legal Advisors Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners in association with Baker & McKenzie Limited UAE: practice area Band 1 rankings in Tax and Band 2 rankings in Corporate & Commercial, Dispute Resolution (Domestic) and Real Estate – Habib Al Mulla & Partners, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International

Practices and individuals earning a Band 1 ranking are noted by the guide for achieving the highest "technical legal ability, client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money, depth of team, and other qualities most valued by the client."

