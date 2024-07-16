Riyadh, KSA: Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has entered into a training agreement with the Saudi Logistics Academy (SLA), a non-profit training facility established to qualify young Saudi talent across several industries including logistics, supply chain, e-commerce, and marketing. The agreement aims to enhance employment opportunities and skill development in the maritime logistics sector.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, SLA will train and qualify a number of Saudi candidates in various specializations for placement across Bahri’s business units. Through a structured 12-month program, participants will gain hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge tailored to meet Bahri's specific job requirements. This initiative not only fosters career growth for aspiring professionals but also contributes to the sustainability of the logistics sector by nurturing a skilled national workforce capable of driving innovation and industry excellence.

Hisham AlKhaldi, Chief Support Officer at Bahri highlighted the significance of this agreement, stating, "Our agreement with SLA stems from a desire to enrich Bahri with highly-trained young specialists and create greater synergy between national training organization, educational institutions, and the increasingly competitive Saudi job market. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to establish a thriving ecosystem for the students, fresh graduates, and early careerists who will become tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

Dr. Abdullah Alabdulkarim, CEO of SLA, commended the partnership, stating, "With more international talent present within the Kingdom than ever before, providing the Saudi workforce with ample opportunities for upskilling and career development is essential to enhance competitiveness, foster innovation, and drive sustainable economic growth. At SLA, we eagerly anticipate our partnership with Bahri, which will see us train nearly a dozen Saudi talents to assume leading roles within one of the Kingdom’s most vital sectors."

Established in 1978, Bahri has leveraged its established capabilities, locally-sourced talents, and technical excellence across six key business units to emerge as a cornerstone in the nation's efforts to transform and propel growth within the maritime logistics sector. With a commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia’s position as a premier international gateway for logistical services, Bahri is dedicated to strengthening the Kingdom’s presence in global markets.