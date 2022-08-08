Riyadh, KSA – Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has signed a strategic partnership with Aventra Group, a digital transformation company specializing in business and technical consulting, to assist its digital transformation journey by further utilizing data to improve its decision-making capabilities.

This partnership includes building a maritime-based data orchestration platform solution that will securely store, sort, and combine data across Bahri’s business units, allowing the company to streamline and automate data-driven decision-making.

Waleed Alsobayel, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Bahri, commented: “Our partnership with Aventra Group is a great step towards implementing the latest technology to aid our day-to-day operations. Data is the core to all digital transformation, and this partnership enables Bahri to accelerate its strategy to ensure that we further strengthen Bahri’s comprehensive logistics and transportation offerings.”

Ajay Gupta, CEO & Executive Director of Aventra Digital, said, “We are proud to have been chosen for this strategic project and understand the importance of this partnership. Aventra will use its advanced data platform technology and maritime expertise to build a Data Orchestration platform to enable Bahri to stay competitive in an ever-changing global market. Digitization is driving a significant shift in the maritime and logistics industry toward a data-driven culture.”

Bahri’s new state-of-the-art data orchestration platform will collect and prepare data, analyze transactional efficiency, and stream real-time information, including data from sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This cataloged data will then be used to facilitate greater business insights using both machine learning automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Bahri’s decision to partner with Aventra Group will facilitate agile decision-making within rapidly changing scenarios to properly manage risks and opportunities for customers, suppliers, and employees. The data orchestration initiative further underlines Bahri’s commitment to creating value and delivering excellence through efficient operations.

