AL HIDD, Bahrain /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards sustainable industrial practices, Bahrain Steel, a leading manufacturer of high-quality iron-ore pellets, has partnered with Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a global pioneer in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance (ECM) solutions. Through this partnership, Bahrain Steel is set to elevate asset performance and its sustainability goals.

Bahrain Steel has embarked on a digital transformation journey of its operations to meet evolving business and market demands. With prior experience in both wireless & wired condition monitoring technologies, Bahrain Steel has decided to adopt a transformative technology that aligns with its goal to sustain its leadership in manufacturing efficiency.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Bahrain Steel's General Manager of Operations, Mr. P.M. Edwin, said, "Integrating Nanoprecise's energy-focused maintenance has been a key milestone in our digital journey at Bahrain Steel. Their dashboard will give our teams clear, real-time insights into energy use and quickly identify anomalies related to machine health. By proactively tackling these machine health issues and energy inefficiencies, we're strengthening our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability."

Nanoprecise Sci Corp brings a wealth of experience from serving some of the largest steel plants globally. Mr. Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership "Our extensive experience in the steel and metals industry gives us a unique advantage in our collaboration with Bahrain Steel. The depth and breadth of our team's expertise across various steel plant assets enable us to implement advanced strategies that support Bahrain Steel's pursuit of great operational and energy excellence."

At the heart of this partnership are the people driving Bahrain Steel's operations—now empowered with advanced tools that provide real-time insights for smarter, faster decision-making on the ground.

Operating at peak capacity, Bahrain Steel is embracing this forward-thinking collaboration as a catalyst that can enhance equipment reliability, extend asset life, and reduce carbon emissions. This partnership supports the company's broader vision for a more efficient and environmentally responsible steel manufacturing sector - It's our commitment—to performance, people, and the planet.

About Nanoprecise:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an AI-powered energy centered predictive maintenance solution combining IoT sensor technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency of machines and contribute to sustainability.

About Bahrain Steel:

Bahrain Steel is a global leader in pelletising and is a major contributor to the growth of the steel industry in the Middle East, meeting local and regional demand as well as exporting to international markets. Bahrain Steels commitment to safety, community, environment and sustainability always remain at the heart and forefront of the company.