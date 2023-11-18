Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mr. Khaled Mohammed Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development Company, expressed his delight at the successful participation of the company in the Cityscape Bahrain 2023, the largest real estate event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event, which will conclude on Saturday, is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the World Exhibition Bahrain.

The company participated in Cityscape Bahrain by presenting the masterplan of the Bahrain Marina mixed-use development project, which received great acclaim from exhibition visitors, including investors and potential owners who expressed their admiration for the exceptional advantages offered by the project, unmatched in the real estate market in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.

On this occasion, Mr. Najibi announced that the Bahrain Marina project has exceeded expectations in terms of bookings. The project has achieved a significant increase in bookings that surpassed expectations, which is evidence of the high demand and attractiveness of the project located on the waterfront of the eastern coast of the capital, Manama.

Mr. Najibi emphasised that this outstanding success is the result of the company's commitment to providing a luxurious residential and tourist destination that offers an unparalleled living experience. He added that the strategic location of Bahrain Marina, overlooking the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf, along with the world-class facilities and amenities it offers, have greatly contributed to attracting investors and interested parties to reserve residential units alike.

Mr. Najibi also expressed his delight at surpassing the expectations of the company's esteemed customers and investors, reflecting their great confidence in the company's vision and extensive experience in real estate development. He affirmed that the increase in bookings for the project is a testament to Bahrain's position as a leading distinctive tourist destination in the region, as well as embodying Bahrain Marina Development Company's commitment to enhancing waterfront living in the kingdom.

Furthermore, Mr. Najibi expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to all visitors to the company's booth at Cityscape Bahrain and to the customers who chose to be part of this exceptional project. He noted his confidence that the mixed-use project will continue to set new standards in the real estate sector in Bahrain and contribute to its growth and development.

Mr. Najibi added, "As we move forward, we will remain committed to delivering excellence and creating a vibrant community through the inspiring Bahrain Marina project. We invite everyone to join us on this wonderful journey and experience the exceptional features of our project, which has been highly acclaimed by investors and potential owners."

It is worth noting that the Bahrain Marina project, with a development value of 200 million Bahraini dinars, distinguishes itself with its unique waterfront and strategic location. The project offers 192 retail units, including international shops, luxurious restaurants, globally and regionally renowned cafes, as well as a prestigious commercial complex hosting 33 stores. This ensures residents and visitors of the project an unparalleled living experience. Additionally, the project will provide 182 berths for yachts and boats, and a 3,200 square meter marina clubhouse that will offer entertainment activities and marine programs, leaving a significant impact on the development of the tourism sector in the kingdom.

The project will become an important destination for permanent and temporary residence, offering 274 luxurious freehold units, in addition to 304 deluxe hotel rooms and 1,769 underground parking spaces within the development. The project adheres to the highest global standards in achieving social sustainability by using environmentally friendly materials, incorporating extensive green spaces, and providing dedicated areas for sports, especially water sports, to ensure that residents of the development enjoy an active lifestyle that enhances their quality of life.

The project is located only 7 km away from Bahrain International Airport and 20 km from the King Fahd Causeway. It is expected to provide a unique integrated lifestyle on the waterfront.

About Bahrain Marina:

Bahrain Marina aspires to elevate Bahrain's status as a premier tourist destination. This exceptional project offers a range of residential choices, catering to both permanent and short-term stays, including the Bahrain Marina Residence, a luxurious hotel, and a pristine beach resort. The ambiance of Bahrain Marina seamlessly encapsulates the heritage and essence of Bahrain, strategically situated in the heart of the Arabian Gulf. This core concept guided the design of key elements such as the Marina Club building, the scenic Corniche, an array of shops and restaurants, and the picturesque sea promenade.

Key project details included in the development’s masterplan, which was designed by Benoy, a global leader in architecture and master planning:

Project Site Area: 256,425m2

Retail Outlets: 192

Underground Parking Spaces: 1,769

Berths for Yachts and Boats: 182

Freehold Residential Units: 274

Hotel Area: 68,637m2

Hotel Accommodation: 304 rooms

Beach Resort Area: 37,814m2

Distance from Bahrain International Airport: 7 kilometres

Distance from King Fahd Causeway: 20 kilometres

