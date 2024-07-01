Former acting Commander of Military Hospital Royal Medical Services Aesha Al Balooshi is joining the Advisory Board of Scottish-based Healthcare consultancy Health System Intelligence (HSi).



As a qualified and working Pharmacist, Ms. Al Balooshi has held several subsequent hospital Director positions as well as serving on committees including the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Coronavirus handling contract negotiations and medical supplies as well as several others for the Ministry of Health, Bahrain Defence Force and Supreme Council of Health covering procurement, cost efficiency, vaccinations and legislation.



Mark Gordon, HSi CEO said of Ms. Al Balooshi’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Aesha to our Advisory Board. With her vast experience in clinical as well as operational matters she will be a perfect addition to our team delivering value improvements in health systems across the GCC and wider global markets.”



HSi is currently working on healthcare projects across the UK and Middle East in both the public and private sectors covering Population Health demand and consequent capacity required for Assets and Infrastructure, Workforce and Finance (including Pricing, Costing, Supply Chain, Facilities Management, IT), Healthcare Financing and Health Insurance utilising their online artificial intelligence (AI) system Insight™.

Commenting on her decision to join HSi, Ms. Al Balooshi said: “Having worked with HSi in other capacities, I know that they are expanding and developing their organization into areas that align with my outlook for the future of healthcare both here in Bahrain and across the Middle East.”



For more information, please contact:

Rosalind Baker, Communications Director

communications@healthcare-insight.com



About Health System Intelligence Limited

Health System Intelligence Limited is a company registered in Scotland (company number 671200) and provides innovative digital and leadership healthcare consultancy services for international clients.

HSi accelerates delivery of specific outputs due to the use of unique AI business intelligence platform, Insight™ to provide knowledge leadership with advanced knowledge and capability.

Insight™ demonstrates integrated demand and capacity at every potential population level, summarising capacity impact of specific population health disease prevalence and incidence at sub-specialty levels. It highlights demand for primary care, acute clinical specialties, mental health, long term care and rehabilitation, and full details of assets and infrastructure, workforce, and financial capacity requirement. Insight™ is fully customizable to the user preferences and is fully secure.



HSi provides 3 main solutions:



1. Information – specialist Meta Data solutions for all healthcare requirements.



2. Insight™ - AI platform that Predicts, Plans and Performs across all healthcare sectors.



3. Intervention - Precision-Guided Leadership by HSi Senior Healthcare Experts.



The key principles of HSi are:



• Data-Driven Decision Making

• Intelligence-Guided Action Planning

• Building Internal Capability

• Senior Healthcare Expertise



Specialist Interventions

Universal Health Insurance Planning

Provider Turnaround

Integrated Infrastructure Strategy and Operational Planning (Case Study)

PPP: Infrastructure, Clinical Operations and Facilities Management

FM Strategy & Procurement

Costing, Pricing, DRG

Workforce Strategic Planning

Consultant Job-Planning

Clinical Pathway Optimization

Integrated Business Strategic Planning

Feasibility & Due Diligence

Waiting List and Elective Care Recovery



For further information, please visit www.healthcare-insight.com



About Ms. Alesha Al Balooshi



Ms. Balooshi is a qualified Pharmacist having studied at Robert Gordon University between 2000-2004 with a further study to achieve an MSc in Clinical Pharmacy International Practice and Policy.



Working as a Clinical Pharmacist for Military Hospital Royal Medical Services (RMS), Ms. Balooshi then moved on to the position of Head of Medical Supplies for the same hospital before becoming Director of Maintenance and Medical Supplies for 7 years.



Most recently Ms. Balooshi was promoted to acting Commander of Military Hospital RMS.



In addition, Ms. Balooshi serves on numerous committees including the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Coronavirus, National Committee for Cost Efficiency, Vaccination and Immunization Committee for The Ministry of Health, Procurement and Legislation Committee for the Bahrain Defence Force and the National Procurement Committee for Medication and Medical Supplies, Supreme Council of Health.

