MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Bahrain FinTech Bay, the Kingdom’s leading fintech hub, and Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance blockchain adoption, enhance digital asset education, and position Bahrain as a regional leader in blockchain innovation, supported by the Kingdom’s forward-thinking stablecoin regulatory framework.

This MOU follows the recent introduction of a framework for licensing and regulating stablecoin issuers by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The framework is aimed at ensuring the safe and sound integration of stablecoins and establishes clear legal classifications for different types of stablecoins, sets out licensing requirements, reserve management rules, segregation of client assets, and real-time attestation obligations. Supporting multiple fiat currencies and allowing regulated yield models under strict supervision, it sets a new benchmark for responsible innovation in the region and ensures the safe integration of stablecoins into the financial system.

Through this collaboration, BFB and Tether will work to accelerate the use of blockchain technologies by promoting education, supporting community engagement, and encouraging greater cooperation between public and private sector stakeholders. The MoU also aims to attract international investment and talent to Bahrain, positioning the Kingdom as a hub for blockchain innovation and ethical, sustainable development.

The initiative reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of blockchain to create more efficient, transparent, and secure systems while preserving privacy and data protection. It will expand awareness and knowledge across key areas, including stablecoins, tokenization, digital assets, artificial intelligence, and decentralized technologies, while also driving the development of innovative use cases aligned with Bahrain’s robust regulatory framework.

By combining BFB’s expertise with Tether’s global reach, the collaboration will play a crucial role in highlighting the efficiencies and benefits of digital assets in a compliant manner. It will also contribute to attracting foreign direct investment, fostering talent development, and driving responsible innovation, ultimately reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a preferred destination for blockchain technology and its applications.

Stablecoins are reshaping traditional finance, creating a more efficient global market landscape and opening new opportunities through tokenization and artificial intelligence. This MoU represents a major milestone and a significant step towards broader blockchain adoption and the development of distributed ledger technologies in the region.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of Tether and BFB to advancing blockchain’s potential to drive economic growth, enhance transparency, and expand opportunities for both the public and private sectors. By leveraging Bahrain’s regulatory leadership and Tether’s proven track record, the initiative will lay the groundwork for a sustainable, innovation-driven digital ecosystem in the Kingdom and beyond.

About Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB)

Bahrain FinTech Bay is an ecosystem builder that incubates impactful and scalable Fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities. This collaborative platform is dedicated to furthering the development, interaction, and acceleration of the Fintech ecosystem. To bring the full spectrum of market participants together, BFB partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital, and Fintech start-ups. Bahrain FinTech Bay is a subsidiary of the BENEFIT Company.

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape, with a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

