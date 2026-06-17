Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, recently celebrated ‘Bahrain Capital Market Day 2026’ at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening international investor engagement and advancing the Kingdom’s capital market ecosystem.

The event commenced with a Market Open ceremony at LSEG to officially open the market and mark the launch of Bahrain Capital Market Day 2026. The ceremony was attended by a high-level delegation led by Mr. Yusef Al Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, alongside representatives from Bahrain’s financial sector and international investment community.

The occasion highlighted Bahrain’s growing partnership with global investors and showcased the Kingdom’s continued progress in developing a vibrant, resilient, and sustainable capital market. It also provided a platform to promote Bahrain’s investment landscape and discuss opportunities arising from the country’s ongoing economic transformation initiatives, particularly in showcasing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s capital market development roadmap, and Bahrain Bourse’s ‘Elevate’ strategy 2026-2028.

The ceremony was followed by welcome remarks from Mr. Ivo Dekkers, Group Head of Sales – EMEA, Data & Analytics at LSEG, who highlighted the importance of international collaboration in supporting capital market growth and attracting investment flows. Mr. Yusef Al Yusef then addressed attendees, emphasizing Bahrain’s strategic vision for capital market development and the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing market competitiveness and accessibility.

The networking event brought together market participants, and industry stakeholders to explore Bahrain’s recent economic transformation plans and discuss the Bahrain Bourse Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 – “Elevate”. The plan aims to further elevate Bahrain’s capital market through a series of strategic initiatives designed to enhance market infrastructure, diversify investment products, increase market participation, and support the objectives of Bahrain Vision 2030. On the sidelines of the event, workshops for the various participating team members were held to explore potential areas of collaboration within the area of AI execution, asset tokenization, and private markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yusef Al Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, said: “Bahrain’s Capital Market Day at LSEG showcases our commitment to deepening our capital markets and strengthening connections with global investors. This initiative underscores our strategic focus on enhancing market infrastructure, supporting economic transformation plans, and advancing the objectives of the Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 - Elevate.”

The event forms part of Bahrain Bourse’s broader efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional financial hub and foster meaningful dialogue with international investors and stakeholders. Through initiatives such as Bahrain Capital Market Day, Bahrain Bourse continues to promote investment opportunities within the Kingdom while supporting the long-term growth and development of Bahrain’s capital markets.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.