Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, celebrated the culmination of the 2024-2025 TradeQuest program by recognizing the exceptional achievements of its top finalists at a prestigious awards ceremony. The event was attended by H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry & Commerce, H.E. Mrs. Nawal Ibrahim Alkhater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abdulkarim Ahmed Bucheery, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, and various CEOs and senior representatives from sponsoring organizations, alongside Ministry of Education officials.

More than 200 students representing 20 schools and 7 universities, along with 42 investment advisors who guided the students throughout the program, gathered to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the participating teams.

On this occasion, H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry & Commerce highlighted the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to empowering its youth, emphasizing their vital role in driving economic growth. She stressed the need for their active participation across all economic sectors to enable them to contribute to the economic development of the country."

H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri also commended the TradeQuest program for offering students a unique opportunity to not only grasp key financial principles but also to apply them in real-world trading scenarios. She said that TradeQuest allows young minds to better understand the dynamic nature of financial markets and stay engaged with both local and regional economic developments that may affect local and regional stock market.

Shaikh Khalifa commented, “We are proud that the TradeQuest program continues to thrive, providing students with a unique, hands-on experience that strengthens their financial literacy and analytical skills. TradeQuest bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world scenarios, allowing students to test strategies, understand market dynamics, and develop the critical thinking necessary to navigate the financial landscape successfully.”

“TradeQuest is one of Bahrain Bourse’s pillar programs designed to cultivate skills that are highly relevant and necessary for navigating the challenges of tomorrow," Shaikh Khalifa added.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, extended his heartfelt appreciation to H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry & Commerce for attending the TradeQuest Awards Ceremony. Shaikh Khalifa also extended his gratitude to all sponsors of the program, whose contributions have been instrumental in its success.

The top achievers in the Private Schools category were: Ibn Khuldoon National School in 1st Place, followed by Al Noor International School in 2nd Place and British School of Bahrain in 3rd Place. In the Government Schools category: Al Noor Secondary Girls School secured 1st Place, while Jidhafs Secondary Girls School and Al Noaim Secondary Boys School came in 2nd and 3rd Place respectively. In the Universities category: The 1st Place winner was American University of Bahrain, followed by University of Bahrain in 2nd Place, and University of Strathclyde Bahrain in 3rd Place.

This year's TradeQuest Program featured 27 teams, including 10 private schools, 10 government schools, and 7 universities. The private schools included: Abdulrahman Kanoo International School, Bahrain Bayan School, British School of Bahrain, Al-Hekma International School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, Al Noor International School, Al Raja School, St. Christopher's School, Shaikha Hessa Girls’ School, and Al Wisam School.

The government schools included: Ahmed Al Omran Secondary Boys School, Jidhafs Secondary Girls School, Al-Ma’arefa Secondary Girls School, Muharraq Secondary Girls School, Nasser Centre for Science & Technology, Al Noaim Secondary Boys School, Al Noor Secondary Girls School, Saar Secondary Girls School, Al Shurooq Secondary Girls School, and West Riffa Secondary Girls School.

The participating universities included: American University of Bahrain, Bahrain Polytechnic, British University of Bahrain, Royal University for Women, University of Bahrain, University of Strathclyde Bahrain, and University of Technology Bahrain.

Bahrain Bourse extends its sincere gratitude to the following institutions for their generous sponsorship of TradeQuest: The program’s Platinum Sponsors: Ahli United Bank, Bank ABC, Khaleeji Bank, National Bank of Bahrain, and Al Salam Bank. The Gold Sponsors: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), Bahrain Islamic Bank, and SICO BSC (c). The Silver Sponsors: BBK, Gulf International Bank (GIB), National Bank of Kuwait, and United Gulf Bank. Additionally, The Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) serves as the Knowledge Partner for the program by delivering the program’s Dealing Room Sessions.

TradeQuest is a simulation-based business-education partnership program that provides participating students with a real-life experience of capital market investment. Students learn about the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), analyze and select shares to invest in, and manage a portfolio of shares.