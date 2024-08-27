Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, concluded its participation in the 13th Edition of the Youth City 2030 held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and strategically partnered with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), the event was held at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre from July 21 to August 29, 2024.

Bahrain Bourse also participated in the tour that was held at Youth City with the attendance of Shaikha Deena bint Rashid Al-Khalifa, Advisor Planning & Development at the Ministry of Youth Affairs along with representatives from various entities, where attendees were briefed on the different programs offered at Youth City.

Bahrain Bourse’s engagement in “Youth City 2030” focused on delivering ‘Smart Investor’ program sessions to shed light on the importance of fundamental financial literacy knowledge in relation to money management, savings, and financial planning targeting young students aged 9-12. These sessions were followed by various edutainment activities that helped students solidify their understanding of the financial concepts learned.

Marwa Faisal AlMaskati, Senior Director of Partnership Development, Sustainability & Communications at Bahrain Bourse commented on their participation, “In alignment with our commitment to nurture financial literacy awareness among various age groups in the Kingdom, we are pleased to have successfully concluded our participation in Youth City, a platform that aligns seamlessly with our overarching goal of empowering the next generation with essential financial skills.”

“Bahrain Bourse's involvement in Youth City 2030 complements our own national awareness campaign for elementary school students, the Smart Investor Program, which runs in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain. This strategic partnership underscores our shared vision of enhancing financial inclusion and equipping the next generation with essential financial knowledge," AlMaskati added.

Bahrain Bourse has implemented several awareness programs to foster financial literacy across different age groups. The Smart Investor Program, a collaborative effort with INJAZ Bahrain, targets elementary school students, while the TradeQuest program caters to high school and university students and has been successfully running for 25 years as well as the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program that aims at developing and nurturing Bahraini graduates and capabilities within the capital markets sector. To further enhance capital market knowledge and expertise, Bahrain Bourse has partnered with the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) to establish the Investment Academy. These initiatives provide comprehensive training programs tailored to investors of all levels, from amateurs to professionals, supporting the growth of the local capital market.