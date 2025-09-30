Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has appointed Al Ramz Corporation PJSC, a leading regional financial services group, as its financial advisor to support the formulation of a comprehensive capital market development plan to further strengthen Bahrain’s capital markets ecosystem.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at Bahrain Bourse headquarters, attended by Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Mr. Yusef Abdullah Al Yusef, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, and Chairman of Al Ramz Corporation, Mr. Dhafer Sahmi Al Ahbabi and Group Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation, Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi. The appointment underscores Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to support the Kingdom’s economic growth goals in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030and the objectives of the National Economic Recovery Plan, as well as advancing towards Emerging Market status.

Bahrain Bourse Chaiman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Yusef Abdullah Al Yusef stated that “In line with Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to support the Kingdom’s economic growth goals and our mission to position the capital markets as a cornerstone of economic development, Bahrain Bourse continues to pursue initiatives to enhance the capital market’s classification and reinforce its role as a key driver of economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Our strategy will be focused on anchoring enhancing market depth, attracting investment, and supporting sustainable growth. By placing capital markets back at the forefront of economic activity, we reaffirm the role of capital markets as an engine of national progress and a platform for channelling capital into productive opportunities. Partnering with Al Ramz reflects our commitment to drawing on regional expertise as we advance this mission, ensuring Bahrain’s capital markets remain both competitive and integral to the Kingdom’s long-term prosperity.”

Al Ramz Corporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Dhafer Sahmi Al Ahbabi stated “We are proud to join hands with Bahrain Bourse in this important endeavour. This appointment is a recognition of Al Ramz’s expertise and long-standing commitment to supporting the development of capital markets across the region. It is also a privilege to work alongside such a highly regarded national institution at a pivotal time for Bahrain’s economic transformation. Together, we will explore pathways to encourage more companies to list, broaden investment opportunities, and rekindle investor interest, while also strengthening the role of market making and liquidity provision as foundations of a healthy exchange. We look forward to contributing our regional insights and international best practices in support of the Bahrain Bourse’s mission and the Kingdom’s broader growth objectives.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the partnership, “This agreement underscores our long-term commitment to positioning Bahrain’s capital markets as a dynamic and attractive destination for both regional and international investors. By strengthening strategic partnerships such as this one with AlRamz, we are advancing our roadmap for sustainable growth and innovation. Their expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of our market. We look forward to continued collaboration with other stakeholders to gather insights and explore opportunities across the broader capital markets landscape.”