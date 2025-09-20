Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) honored the 21 graduates of the “BHB Board Mentorship Program” at a distinguished ceremony which was held on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, along with CEOs of listed companies and various organizations, program participants, and Board Members along with the Executive Management of Bahrain Bourse and the BIBF.

Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented “We are proud of the outcomes achieved through our collaboration with the BIBF, which reflects our continued commitment to preparing qualified leaders who can play an active role in strengthening corporate governance and supporting the growth of Bahrain’s capital market.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF stated, “This programme comes as a reflection of the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which emphasizes the importance of empowering women in leadership positions and encouraging companies and institutions to appoint more women to their Boards of Directors, in recognition of their high competence, professional commitment, and vital role in strengthening governance and achieving sustainable growth. This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication towards providing students with first-class executive training. Moreover, the mentorship program presents aspiring leaders with a valuable opportunity to train from industry experts and gain firsthand knowledge on how to succeed on a board. This enhances the quality of future boardrooms and leaderships”.

During the five-week mentorship program, participants engaged in more than 40 hours of comprehensive training, equipping aspiring senior executives with the appropriate skillsets to be prepared to be part of corporate boards, thereby fostering governance excellence within the corporate sector. The program included interactive workshops and lectures conducted by an international and local team of industry experts, providing participants with crucial knowledge and practical skills necessary for potential boardroom roles. A key highlight of the program was the Board Factual Simulation, which allowed participants to apply their learning in simulated real-world scenarios, testing their decision-making abilities and strategic thinking.

The 1st edition of the BHB Board Mentorship Program was launched in March 2024 at the annual "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" event, hosted by Bahrain Bourse in conjunction with 105 international exchanges and clearing houses and in partnership with prominent organizations, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), and UN Women.

