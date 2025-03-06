As part of Bahrain Bourse's ongoing efforts to expand its international investor outreach and strengthen connections with global fund and asset managers, Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear participated in the HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2025, held recently in Dubai, UAE.

The forum served as a platform for Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear to showcase key regulatory and market developments to regional and international investors. Discussions at the HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2025 explored evolving market trends, digital transformation, regulatory frameworks, and securities market infrastructure in the MENAT region.

During the forum, Mr. Abdulla Abdin, Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Clear, took part in a panel discussion titled “Innovation and Transformation - The Growth Phase of MENA Capital Markets.” He highlighted recent regulatory advancements, including the "Technical (Uncovered) Short Selling" framework, the implementation of a new Delivery Versus Payment (DVP) model, and other market developments.

On the sidelines of the event, Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear representatives engaged in one-on-one meetings with leading international fund and asset managers. These discussions provided insights into Bahrain’s capital market regulations, emphasized key regulatory and market developments currently underway, and highlighted investment opportunities in listed companies.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, commented: “Bahrain Bourse’s participation in the HSBC MENAT Future Forum 2025 underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening regional and international market linkages. By engaging with global investors, we aim to enhance Bahrain’s position as a dynamic and transparent financial market, aligned with global best practices.”

Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC in Bahrain, stated: “The HSBC MENAT Future Forum has become a key gathering for industry leaders, regulators, and investors seeking to navigate the evolving capital market landscape of the region. Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear’s continued engagement reflects their dedication to driving market development and fostering international investor confidence.”

The forum welcomed key speakers from prominent institutions including Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, AD Clear, AD CSD, Bahrain Bourse, Bahrain Clear, DCCD, Dubai Clear, Dubai CSD, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Financial Services Authority, EDAA Qatar, Egypt Central Securities Depository, Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company, Muscat Clearing & Depository Co (MCD), Muscat Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, Qatar Stock Exchange, Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), Securities Depository Center Company, Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), Securities & Commodities Authority (UAE), and other distinguished entities. Throughout the event, attendees discussed critical financial sector developments, including market infrastructure advancements, securities borrowing and lending, and the impact of digitalization on financial markets.