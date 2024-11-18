Partnership Signed During BIAS 2024

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, and Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) have signed a partnership agreement to transform critical communication services and security operations at Bahrain International Airport and BAS Headquarters. The agreement, signed during the prestigious Bahrain International Airshow 2024, will see Beyon Solutions leverage its extensive expertise in smart technologies to enhance real-time incident response management and advance BAS’s security architecture, aligning with the airport’s growing need to safeguard personnel and facilities while ensuring seamless, uninterrupted operations. The solution will cover BAS facilities inside and outside the airport, including the Catering Facility, Cargo Terminal, Engineering Complex, and Headquarters.

The partnership was signed by Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon and BAS CEO Eng. Mohamed Khalil Ahmed in the presence of other officials from both parties at Beyon’s BIAS Chalet.

Speaking on the occasion, Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon said, “BAS operates within a highly dynamic and mission-critical environment requiring the utmost in security and operational efficiency. We are pleased to support their implementation of a unified security management platform that streamlines operations with efficient use of IoT sensors and data analytics.”

BAS CEO Eng. Mohamed Khalil Ahmed commented on the signing, saying, “This initiative is part of the digital transformation journey that BAS commenced a few years ago. BAS is committed to safety and security across all operational areas. Through our collaboration with Beyon Solutions, we are poised to optimize incident response, elevate airport security, and create a safer, more efficient environment at Bahrain International Airport while adhering to key aviation compliance requirements. This partnership enables us to strengthen Bahrain International Airport’s position as a leading hub for security, efficiency, and innovation."

About Beyon Solutions

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of ICT solutions in the Middle East, offering innovative, reliable technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of high-demand industries. As a Cisco partner, Beyon Solutions combines technical expertise with a strategic approach to deliver solutions that drive operational success and connectivity.

About Bahrain Airport Services

Founded in 1977, Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) is a leading aviation service provider at Bahrain International Airport, recognized for upholding international standards through robust Safety and Quality Management Systems. BAS supports airport operations with four main units: Ground Operations, Cargo, Catering, and Aircraft Engineering, each dedicated to specialized services. With its training center nurturing future engineers, BAS remains pivotal in Bahrain’s air transport sector, committed to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.