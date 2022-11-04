Ajman, UAE: Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), reopened on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 following a four-month transformation program.

‘We are delighted to announce the reopening of one of our leading hotels in the region,’ said Patrick Antaki, Chief Operating Officer at HMH. ‘I would like to congratulate the team on a great upgrade to guest experience, with the fantastic, improved efficiency of the hotel’s cooling systems demonstrating our commitment to responsible, sustainable tourism.’

‘The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on 2nd November 2022 and was inaugurated by H.E. Mahmoud Khalil Ahmed Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department,’ added Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager – Northern Emirates. ‘We look forward to welcoming guests once again.’

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), is leading the way in showcasing how to create fantastic guest experiences at the same time as championing sustainable tourism.

Set on a private beach, Bahi Ajman Palace hotel provides its guests with 1st class services along with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its luxurious leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, SPA, and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings and grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

About Bahi Hotels and Resorts

Bahi Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding – was launched in 2012 in Ajman as the first alcohol-free hotel. Bahi Hotels & Resorts is an upscale 5-Star brand that has been designed to offer discerning travellers a whole new experience in a luxurious, distinctive and relaxing environment. Superlative level of service, meticulous attention to detail and refinement places it at par with leading, internationally acclaimed luxury brands. Bahi Ajman Palace hotels provide its guests with 1st class services and luxurious facilities. Set on a private beach, the hotel includes a wide range of rooms equipped with the finest facilities. It also provides guests with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, luxurious spa and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings or grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

For more information about Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, please visit:

https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/en/uae/ajman/bahi-ajman-palace-hotel

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH, please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow