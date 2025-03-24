This water will be available for guest consumption in their rooms, at the restaurants, and in the leisure areas

Ajman, UAE: Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH)—a subsidiary of Manafa LLC—has taken a pioneering step in the northern emirates by partnering with AirOWater to install Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs). This innovative system produces pure drinking water directly from the air, providing an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles. With an annual output of 365,000 litres, the hotel now supplies guests in rooms, restaurants, and leisure areas with water in reusable glass bottles, significantly reducing its environmental impact.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s net zero vision, cutting the hotel’s carbon footprint by 33.58 metric tonnes of CO₂ annually. It also reduces plastic production, transportation emissions, and landfill waste, while promoting a circular economy through the reuse and recycling of glass bottles.

The project was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and his excellency Mahmood Khaleel Ahmed Alsayed Alhashmi, director general of Ajman Department of Tourism Development. Also in attendance were his excellency Sheikh Salem Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and his excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Faisal Al Qasimi, vice chairmen of Faisal Holding, highlighting the initiative’s importance to the region’s sustainability goals.

Haytham Abdelaziz, COO at HMH, commented, “At HMH, we are dedicated to integrating sustainability into the hospitality sector. Our collaboration with AirOWater at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a greener future. By adopting advanced technology and eliminating single-use plastics, we are not only enhancing guest experiences but also contributing to global environmental preservation. This project demonstrates that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we are proud to set an example for the industry”.

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel’s efforts underscore HMH’s leadership in sustainable hospitality, setting a benchmark for others to follow. This initiative not only elevates the guest experience but also reinforces the UAE’s commitment to environmental stewardship and a sustainable future.

About MANAFA:

Established in October 2003, MANAFA LLC is a holdings company & investment house with a significant presence in the Middle East. Since its inception, the group has made a rapid expansion in the markets where it operates. MANAFA’s extraordinary vision, outstanding business acumen, and deep-rooted understanding of corporate ethos has contributed to its exceptional growth. The company’s diverse service offerings and progressive strategies has placed it among the highly trusted and eminent organizations within the region’s various industries including real estate, hospitality, integrated marketing services, Capital Markets, FX investment activities and Private Equity. For more information about MANAFA LLC visit manafa.com

About HMH:

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.

HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com