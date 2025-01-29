Yanbu – Witnessed by HRH Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Province, Baheej Tourism Development Company, a joint venture between ASFAR, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance, celebrated the groundbreaking of its inaugural multi-project tourism destination in Yanbu.

The event was attended by HRH Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, H.E. Eng. Khaled bin Mohamed Al-Salem, President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Eng. Abdulhadi Al-Juhani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Yanbu, Dr. Fahad Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, Nora Al Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, and Abdulrahman M. AlBassam, Board Member of Baheej, along with other esteemed officials., alongside other distinguished government officials.

This milestone marks the launch of Baheej’s first venture in Yanbu, encompassing 80,000 square meters and featuring four iconic leisure assets including a Beach Escape, a Marine Visitor Center, a Lifestyle Hotel, and a yet-to-be-announced waterfront tourism destination. Each project is designed to offer immersive and sustainable tourism experiences. Baheej envisions Yanbu, a city with a storied history dating back to the 16th century, as a premier Saudi waterfront destination. Renowned for its architectural heritage and sandy beaches, Yanbu offers visitors vibrant cultural experiences, historical depth, and stunning natural beauty.

Nora Al Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, said: “We believe destinations are not merely built, but discovered based on study and research maintaining customers as a top priority across our process. Baheej is committed to unveiling Saudi Arabia’s hidden treasures by crafting unparalleled experiences that highlight the Kingdom’s diverse culture, rich heritage, and stunning landscapes. Yanbu’s modern infrastructure and scenic coastal vistas position it as an exceptional gateway to the Red Sea Riviera. By partnering with local businesses and stakeholders, we aim to enrich the local economy while celebrating Yanbu’s cultural heritage and natural environment.”

The project will be executed in three phases, prioritizing sustainability through renewable energy integration, water conservation systems, and community-driven initiatives. Through meticulous analysis of risks and investment opportunities, Yanbu is set to become a sought-after tourist destination, both regionally and internationally.

Baheej's role includes integrating local culture and environmental sustainability, elevating Yanbu's appeal and fostering regional development. The launch of Baheej's multi-waterfront destinations in Yanbu City aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's targets, aiming to foster a prosperous economy and vibrant society.

As a diversified developer and destination management company, Baheej aims to craft accessible tourism experiences meeting international standards while remaining contextual and sustainable. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform Saudi towns into thriving destinations. Baheej plans to announce additional projects in other cities by year-end, reinforcing its commitment to creating vibrant urban spaces across the region.

About Baheej

Baheej is a diversified development and destination management company established in September 2023 with the aim of developing numerous destinations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a focus on sustainable development. Baheej collaborates with major cities and developers in Saudi Arabia to create eco-friendly communities and improve destinations in the Kingdom through an integrated approach to destination management.

Baheej is the result of a cooperative relationship between ASFAR, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company, a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance. Baheej seeks to leverage the flexibility and ambition of the private sector and support ASFAR in achieving its goals to develop exceptional destinations.

About the Tamimi-AWN Alliance

The Tamimi-AWN Alliance combines the expertise of Tamimi Global Company Ltd. (TAFGA) and AWN Enterprises to develop and operate tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia. With a strong history in catering, hospitality, construction, and project management, they offer end-to-end solutions from strategy to operations. Their joint experience includes major projects like the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture and Hawiyyah Industrial City, supported by 16,000+ employees. Aligned with Vision 2030, the alliance aims to enhance Saudi tourism with sustainable, long-term development.

About ASFAR

ASFAR, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company is a PIF Company that is dedicated to driving the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. Through strategic partnerships with the private sector, ASFAR invests across the entire tourism value chain, supporting the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global tourism hub. The company's investments aim to enhance the quality of life, preserve cultural heritage, and empower local communities. Aligned with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's economic diversification goals, ASFAR plays a key role in fostering sustainable, impactful growth throughout Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.