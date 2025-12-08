Byit Capital, the high-growth propTech platform headquartered in the UAE, has raised USD 1.1 million in strategic investment from A15, Beltone Holding, and angel investors, marking a pivotal milestone in its mission to standardize and scale real estate brokerage across the GCC.

Having started its journey in Egypt before expanding into the UAE, the platform is now gearing up for its next growth phase across Saudi Arabia and broader Gulf markets. The backing from two of the region’s most respected institutional investors reflects deep conviction in Byit’s agent-first, transparent model, designed to modernize a fragmented and commission-heavy market.

With more than 40,000 freelance brokers, Byit has rapidly emerged as one of the most disruptive PropTech platforms in the region. The platform's model — offering agents up to 90% of developers’ commissions, access to verified developer inventory, a network of more than 450 partners, and over 1,000 mapped projects — has created a scalable, data-driven alternative to traditional brokerage structures.

The newly secured funding will accelerate Byit’s regional expansion plan, including strengthening its UAE operations, fast-tracking its entry into the Saudi Arabian market, and further expanding its developer ecosystem across the Middle East. With strong traction, a proven model, and growing institutional backing, Byit is positioned to reshape how real estate transactions are sourced, managed, and closed in the region.

"Our goal has always been bigger than building a platform, it’s about setting a new standard for how the industry operates," said Antoine Azer, Founder & CEO of Byit Capital. "This investment confirms that the market is ready for a fundamentally different kind of brokerage model, one that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and real value for both agents and developers".

