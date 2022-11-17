Backbase, the leading Engagement Banking platform provider, won the ‘Best Digital Banking Innovation Provider’ and ‘Best Banking as a Platform Provider’ categories on Wednesday November 16th, 2022, at the MEA Finance Awards 2022. The awards are a recognition of the leading role Backbase is playing in the digital banking sector through its innovative approach to developing products by focussing on delivering compelling customer experiences.

The MEA Finance Awards 2022 are held annually and recognize financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in the financial sector.

Backbase’s focus on innovation and the creation of immersive customer journeys through the implementation of its engagement banking platform has helped the company to win several high-profile clients. By investing in advanced technology and expanding the team with experienced and talented individuals that understand the GCC region, Backbase can offer unique solutions that meet the needs and changing trends of consumers across the region. This has resulted in financial institutions such as National Bank of Bahrain( NBB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Saudi National Bank choosing Backbase to lead their plans to digitize their customer experience and implement engagement banking, respectively.

By working with Backbase, banks and other financial institutions can take full control of customer engagement across their entire financial life cycle. Today’s customers are comfortable with digital technology and expect tailored experiences that are personalized to fit their lives and implemented with seamless journeys. Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform delivers ready-to-go capabilities that orchestrate the customer’s entire journey, across multiple devices and touchpoints.

“We are very proud to have won the awards in the Best Digital Banking Innovation Provider and Best Banking as a Platform Provider categories from the MEA Finance judging panel. At Backbase we are focused on developing the tools and technologies that can help financial institutions to re-architect their offerings to take advantage of the huge potential of digitization and this award is a great recognition of that,” said Matthijs Eijpe, Regional Vice President EMEA, Backbase.

“Looking ahead we will continue to innovate new solutions that maximise engagement banking while delivering compelling customer experiences that help banks to boost their bottom line,” he added.

The MEA Finance Awards 2022 gathered regional banking leaders to celebrate the accomplishments of the last 12 months and reward high achieving financial institutions.

Backbase’s front-runner position is recognized by industry analysts IDC, Forrester, Ovum and Celent, trusted by over 150 financial institutions across the world including, Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, National Bank of Bahrain, Ila Bank, Kuwait International Bank, RBC, Société Générale, Barclays, Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Capital Bank of Jordan, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Deutsche Bank, Discovery Bank and more.

