Dubai, UAE – B3 International, an Italian cable manufacturing company, successfully participated in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. The region’s premier platform for security, safety, and fire protection took place from September 29 to October 1, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Building on the success of last year’s participation, the event once again served as a strategic platform for B3 International. With over 300 exhibitors this year, the company reconnected with key stakeholders, showcased its product portfolio, and reinforced its commitment to the region.

This successful participation was made possible through the initiative of B3 International’s Managing Director, Mohamad Moghrabi, in collaboration with the company’s distributors: Mahmoud Al-Taheni & Partners Trading Co. (MTCO), Bright Technology/Bright Wires, and Advanced Powercells Trading (APC).

In an interview with B3 International’s Managing Director about how the company is contributing to the region’s evolving security landscape, he emphasized their commitment to innovation. He explained that B3 works closely with system integrators and contractors to develop new products from the ground up, while also establishing new standards and maintaining a strong focus on quality.

“As you know, this market is evolving really fast — and so are we. We’re committed to developing new products, maintaining top quality, setting new standards, and even creating solutions from scratch in collaboration with major system integrators and contractors,” said Mohamad Moghrabi, Managing Director of B3 International.

Furthermore, Mr. Moghrabi emphasized the importance of being present at the event to stay connected with partners, channels, and distributors — ensuring they are well-informed about the company’s latest technologies, developments, and innovations.

The three-day event highlighted the company’s commitment to providing reliable cabling solutions to its clients. These solutions feature advanced cabling technologies designed for long-lasting performance and full compliance with international standards — covering applications from fire alarms and fire safety systems to comprehensive security systems.

Throughout the event, the team actively engaged with industry leaders and technical experts, providing valuable opportunities to connect with potential clients and partners, as well as to strengthen relationships with existing customers.

B3 International’s presence in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 showed once again that it is a trusted provider of quality cabling solutions in the region. By working closely with partners, offering new and innovative products, and staying connected with industry experts, the company is helping to improve security and safety systems globally. With a strong focus on quality and growth, B3 International is excited to keep moving forward and building on this success in the years ahead.

To learn more about B3 International’s products and capabilities, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.b3cable.com/.

