DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- B2BROKER, a leading technology provider and the developer of the advanced investment platform B2COPY, has announced the full integration of B2COPY with Spotware’s cTrader, the premium and first Open Trading Platform™. This cooperation allows brokers and traders on cTrader to utilise both the platform’s and B2COPY’s unique advantages for a better and more effective copy trading experience.

B2COPY on cTrader – What Can You Expect?

B2COPY is the first-ever solution to provide an institutional-level trade copier for cTrader that does not require users to sign in to their cTrader accounts. Moreover, for the first time, B2COPY introduces PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) for cTrader. The MAM (Multi-Account Manager) solution from B2COPY is a unique function that offers institutional-grade services like automated fee payment processing, seamless integration with IB modules, and extensive risk management features.

Advantages of B2COPY

This integration between cTrader and B2COPY introduces several enhanced features:

Flexible Trading – B2COPY on cTrader enables investors to trade on their accounts, close copied positions, and detach their positions from the master’s positions.

– B2COPY on cTrader enables investors to trade on their accounts, close copied positions, and detach their positions from the master’s positions. Fee Settings – Trade masters can fine-tune fee plans, create personalised promotions for clients, and set different fee settings for clients.

– Trade masters can fine-tune fee plans, create personalised promotions for clients, and set different fee settings for clients. Flexible Allocation Methods – B2COPY on cTrader supports different allocation methods, such as proportionally by equity, balance, and fixed lot allocation.

– B2COPY on cTrader supports different allocation methods, such as proportionally by equity, balance, and fixed lot allocation. Advanced Copying Features – The B2COPY integration offers features such as pausing and reversing copying, customising user nicknames and avatars, and changing strategy names on cTrader.

– The B2COPY integration offers features such as pausing and reversing copying, customising user nicknames and avatars, and changing strategy names on cTrader. User-Friendly Integrations – B2COPY on cTrader integrates with B2CORE CRM and can be integrated with other prop firm CRMs. This removes the need to go to the trading platform.

– B2COPY on cTrader integrates with B2CORE CRM and can be integrated with other prop firm CRMs. This removes the need to go to the trading platform. Website Widgets – B2COPY on cTrader provides useful widgets for website integration, including traders’ leaderboards and individual statistics pages, increasing user engagement and transparency.

What Makes cTrader Unique?

cTrader is an advanced multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform known for its robust and sophisticated ecosystem that caters to the dynamic needs of Brokers, Proprietary Firms, IBs, and Traders.

cTrader seamlessly integrates third-party services through its multiple APIs. Even developing custom applications connected to the cTrader backend is highly simplified with the Open API.

Various plugins offer brokers & props extensive opportunities to personalise cTrader UIs and incorporate bespoke elements.

Brokers & props receive cTrader as an out-of-the-box cloud solution powered by Spotware on cutting-edge infrastructure.

cBroker, an advanced and flexible management system that provides unlimited possibilities for brokers & props, is included in the cTrader suite.

Brokers & props can confidently acquire a competitive advantage and improve their reputation using cTrader, the fastest-growing FX/CFD platform.

cTrader is famous in the trading community for its exceptional features:

Advanced order types and sophisticated protections

Powerful charting and technical analysis tools

Level 2 pricing and execution at almost-zero latency

Facilitated entry into algorithmic and social trading

Appealing designs and user-centric interfaces

Availability across all popular platforms: web, desktop, macOS, iOS and Android.

IBs prefer cTrader over other providers as the ultimate solution to grow a robust referral base with:

cTrader Invite - a comprehensive toolkit created to help affiliates attract new traders with appealing cTrader products and effectively convert them into referrals.

- a comprehensive toolkit created to help affiliates attract new traders with appealing cTrader products and effectively convert them into referrals. cTrader Copy - a full-scale social trading platform featuring hundreds of tested & proven trading strategies that encourage new users to engage in live trading.

- a full-scale social trading platform featuring hundreds of tested & proven trading strategies that encourage new users to engage in live trading. cTrader Algo - an automated trading solution that supports easy algorithm development and provides free 24/7 cloud execution of cBots across all cTrader apps.

- an automated trading solution that supports easy algorithm development and provides free 24/7 cloud execution of cBots across all cTrader apps. Other tools for partners include signal links for sharing trading opportunities, Chart Streams for sharing technical analysis, and shared access for money managers.

"With this integration with Spotware, we have brought advanced features and unprecedented flexibility to the traders. B2COPY offers the first-ever PAMM and MAM for professional money managers, multiple allocation methods, and a variety of fee types, including subscription and joining fees, to cTrader users. Also, our performance fee calculation options provide more flexibility for brokers and their clients. We’ve worked really hard to integrate these sophisticated features into B2COPY, and we’re excited to welcome cTrader and their users to experience these benefits."

— Sergey Ryzhavin, CPO of B2COPY

“We are excited that B2BROKER has joined our extensive network of partners, and thrilled to develop the market together. At cTrader, we are committed to collaborating with top technology providers to deliver an exceptional and premium trading experience to our users. Through partnerships like this, cTrader maintains its status as the first Open Trading Platform™, offering limitless opportunities for integration and customisation within our platform.”

— Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware (Creators of cTrader)

Conclusion

The integration between B2BROKER and Spotware, with their advanced platforms, B2COPY and cTrader, is a massive announcement that will benefit the trading community. The collaboration focuses on increasing user experience and boosting operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward for two industry-leading solution providers.

About Spotware

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including notable names like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and Funding Pips. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness and user-friendly UI, setting new standards across the industry.

For more details or to request a demo, please reach out.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829307771/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

B2BROKER - sales@b2broker.com

Spotware - sales@spotware.com