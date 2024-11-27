With over 12,000 attendees, the developer welcomed its key stakeholders, including government authorities, the media, its brokerage partners, banks and financial institutions, investors, various high-profile influencers and celebrities

The 109 newly launched Monaco Mansions represent a new era of ultra-luxury waterside living

Nancy Ajram, Lebanese singer, television personality, and businesswoman, dubbed by Spotify as the "Queen of Arab Pop", gave a stunning performance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has unveiled Monaco Mansions, marking a new chapter in ultra-luxury mansion living within its mixed-use development, Azizi Venice. Set entirely on a swimmable, crystal-blue body of water - one of the largest lagoons of its kind in the world - Azizi Venice is located in Dubai South, the growth corridor of the emirate. This exclusive collection of over one hundred bespoke mansions represents Dubai's most refined water-inspired lifestyle, surrounded by the timeless allure of Venice-inspired lagoons and flourishing greenery. The residences, available in eight distinct architectural styles, ranging from royal classic to modern, are crafted to embody the highest standards of personalization.

The event, which saw an awe-inspiring performance by Nancy Ajram, was hosted at the Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, on the 26th of November 2024, with over 12,000 guests in attendance.

Azizi’s Monaco Mansions offer a unique blend of exclusivity and sophistication, delivering an immersive and picturesque waterfront scenery meticulously designed for engagement, entertainment, and inspiration. With plot sizes ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, each mansion has 6 to 8 bedrooms and is available unfurnished or fully so, with luxurious touches like chandeliers, wall panels, and sculptural staircases. These four-level residences, with both road- and lagoon-facing exteriors, direct beach access, and expansive balconies, set a new benchmark in luxury living. Alongside dual swimming pools, a rooftop terrace, private cinema, lounges, bars, fitness center, spa with Turkish Hammam, and multiple kitchens, Monaco Mansions provides an array of further premium features designed for the discerning resident.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “The unveiling of Monaco Mansions represents a significant milestone in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape. These exclusive, ultra-luxury mansions, meticulously designed for those who seek truly immersive waterfront living, embody our commitment to delivering unparalleled sophistication and elevated lifestyles tailored for the priviliged few. From their grand architecture and expansive layouts to their wealth of opulent amenities, Monaco Mansions set a new standard of excellence, granting our esteemed investors and residents privacy, refinement, and a connection to nature within the heart of Dubai South.”

“We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, for his wise and supportive leadership, which continues to inspire us in our mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of those investing and residing here. We will never cease to catalyze the vision and development of our home, the most marvelous city in the world – Dubai.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a scenic setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai's dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Dubai South’s stunning array of venues is set to elevate the emirate's arts landscape. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district's offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE's exciting cultural scene.

This opulent development will also integrate a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a broad selection of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built for convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com