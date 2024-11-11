Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Azizi Neila, nestled in the highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan, is now over 65% sold.

Among the 22 nationalities that have purchased units so far, buyers from the United Arab Emirates represent the largest demographic at 17%. They are followed by investors from several Western and European countries, including the UK, and Canada, which make up a combined 41%, as well as various GCC and Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted by the overwhelming investor response to Neila, with it having seen a sales success this pronounced in a such short period of time. This remarkable demand reflects both the allure of the Al Furjan community and Neila’s unmatched offering of modern, family-oriented living. With a selection of our prime units in Al Furjan yet to be released, we eagerly look forward to doing so. As always, our commitment to delivering high-quality, well-connected residential spaces that cater to the ever-evolving needs of our valued clients, and that will enhance lifestyles for generations to come, remains steadfast.”

Azizi Neila, situated in the vibrant Al Furjan community, offers an exceptional blend of modern urban living and tranquillity. This fast-growing development features stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, complemented by lifestyle amenities and leisure facilities. With seamless access to Dubai’s metro line and major highways, residents enjoy hassle-free commutes while living in a peaceful, family-friendly environment, Neila’s prime location ensures easy access to key shopping destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Marina Mall, as well as proximity to business hubs including Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com