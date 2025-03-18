Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with LLYODS, a prominent UAE-based manufacturer of premium glass and stainless-steel shower accessories. Supplied by Febtech Glass Works LLC, a reputable home-grown provider, these products will further enhance the contemporary and sophisticated aesthetics of Azizi’s Beach Oasis and Vista projects.

Known for superior craftsmanship and durability, LLYODS has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to shower partitions and stainless steel fittings. The brand consistently sets benchmarks in functionality and design, making it an ideal match for Azizi Developments’ upscale residential communities.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi Group of companies, said: "We are pleased to integrate LLYODS’ high-end shower accessories into our Beach Oasis and Vista projects, ensuring that they meet and surpass the highest standards of modernity, elegance, and practicality. We remain committed to delivering exceptional quality through carefully selected materials. This partnership is a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence and our drive to elevate the lifestyles of our valued investors and end-users."

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Likewise, Beach Oasis, another contemporary low-rise community in the same vibrant district, comprises 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings. Beach Oasis boasts an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Key destinations in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at tens of billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

