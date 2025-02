Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with global elevator and escalator manufacturer KONE. This collaboration will bring innovative vertical mobility solutions to several flagship projects in Dubai South, MBR City, and Dubai Healthcare City, including Azizi Venice, the fourth phase of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Rêve, and Creek Views III.

The signing, which took place at Azizi Developments’ offices in the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, was joined by Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, Mr. Samer Halabi, KONE Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Pascal Nassour, KONE Managing Director UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar & Bahrain, as well as senior management of both companies, members of the media, and other key stakeholders.

KONE will deliver 490 DX Class MonoSpace® elevators, combining built-in connectivity with AI-driven predictive maintenance to maximize uptime, safety, and energy efficiency. These advanced solutions support smarter, more sustainable urban living—perfectly complementing Azizi’s vision for high-quality developments.

Founded in Finland in 1910, KONE is a leader in the elevator and escalator industry, operating in close to 70 countries and serving nearly 600,000 customers worldwide. The company is at the forefront of innovation and is known for its forward-thinking products such as its KONE 24/7 Connected Services and KONE UltraRope®, which enhance efficiency and reliability in urban developments.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Our signing with Kone is latest major stride in our pursuit of delivering real estate excellence. By integrating this globally renowned brand’s top-tier, cutting-edge mobility solutions into our developments, we aim to further elevate the living experiences across our communities, both for our valued investors as well as for our end-users. This newly formed partnership that we are now embarking on sets new standards in the realms of quality, efficiency, and innovation, exciting all of us at Azizi Developments.”

Samer Halabi, KONE Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, said: "Digitalization is a transformative force redefining the industry, and we are proud to support Azizi Developments in shaping the future of Dubai South with state-of-the-art elevator technology that ensures a seamless and efficient experience for residents and visitors alike"

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai's dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Dubai South’s stunning array of venues is set to elevate the emirate's arts landscape. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district's offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE's exciting cultural scene.

This opulent development will also integrate a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a broad selection of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities specifically for them, and numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

About KONE

KONE was founded in 1910 in Finland and entered the Gulf market in the late 1970s through local distributors. In 1998, the company established a direct presence with offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Türkiye, Morocco, Kuwait, and Tunisia.

Today, KONE Gulf employs 3000+ dedicated team in the Middle East, Türkiye & Africa region that provides high-quality elevator, escalator, and maintenance services. The company serves a diverse range of clients, from major residential and commercial projects to iconic developments, all while focusing on innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in line with the region's rapid urbanization.