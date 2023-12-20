Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with renowned Italian brand Fast Spa for the supply of premium outdoor tables for the 35 buildings in the first and second phases of Azizi’s mega-project Riviera, located in the heart of MBR City.

Fast Spa, founded in 1995, is an outdoor furniture company committed to nature, Italian craftsmanship, and a global vision. The company has chosen aluminium as its primary material as it is lightweight, versatile, and ductile while also being a sustainable material that can be endlessly recycled. The combination of these elements reflects Fast’s philosophy and vision for the future.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to share the exciting news of our collaboration with Fast Spa, a globally renowned manufacturer of premium outdoor furniture. Fast perfectly complements our vision for both the first and second phases of Riviera, where we prioritize quality, sustainability and an extensive array of amenities to enrich the well-being of those who will reside there and cultivate a sense of belonging within the community. It is through partnerships with esteemed and upscale brands like Fast Spa that we are furthering our dedication to excellence in real estate.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

