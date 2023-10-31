Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Park Avenue Ill, part of the prestigious Park Avenue project located in the highly sought-after MBR City, has reached 67% completion and is on track for its scheduled Q4 2023 completion. Comprising 372 homes and 29 retail units within buildings featuring fully equipped gyms and swimming pools, Park Avenue is a vibrant and well-connected residential community strategically located in one of Dubai’s most growth-inclined, sought-after, and well-connected areas.

Work is rapidly progressing on Park Avenue lll, with overall structure and blockwork being 100% complete and internal plaster at 96%. Tiling, HVAC, and MEP now stand at 54%, 36%, and 55%, respectively, while the swimming pool is at 37%. Overall finishes are now 45% complete.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are currently witnessing remarkable progress across our ongoing projects, and Park Avenue III is no exception. By maintaining strong collaboration with our carefully selected, top-tier contractors and taking direct responsibility in sourcing the finest building materials, we have effectively accelerated our construction timeline while elevating the overall quality of our builds. Park Avenue III offers an exceptional lifestyle for its future residents, characterized by its premium quality, prime location, thoughtful design, and extensive range of amenities.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible, and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquility of their community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

Azizi has already completed over 40 out of the 75 buildings in its master planned community Riviera, in close proximity to its Park Avenue project.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

