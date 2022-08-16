Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with NAFFCO for the supply of high-quality firefighting systems for its mega-project Riviera and Park Avenue, both situated in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The agreement comprises an approximate order value of AED 20 million. NAFFCO will provide high-end fire alarms, central batteries, sprinklers, pump rooms, fire separation systems, fire extinguishers, hose reels and cabinets.

NAFFCO is renowned for its market-leading firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire alarms, addressable emergency systems and security systems. With over 15,000 team members, including 2,000 engineers and over 6 million square feet of manufacturing facilities, the company is currently exporting to over 100 countries.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Safety is, of course, a vital aspect of - and central, fundamental consideration in - real estate development. We are delighted to partner with NAFFCO, one of the world’s leading producers and suppliers in this realm. Its high-quality fire safety systems are among the best in the world, with this manufacturer having built a solid, far-reaching reputation for itself.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a premium waterfront lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 75 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion. The project is conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, the home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Park Avenue comprises 372 residential and 29 retail units, with each of the three buildings having its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool. Work is progressing swiftly, with the structure of Park Avenue I now being 84% complete and Park Avenue II and III’s structures now having reached 96% and 97%, respectively. The total workforce also increased to 340 to further accelerate construction.

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible and convenient location that is its own little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and within proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquillity of their own community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

