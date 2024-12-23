Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Raffi, its latest contemporary residential building located in the highly acclaimed growth corridor of Al Furjan. Envisioned as a modern blend of art and architecture, Azizi Raffi provides an elevated urban living experience with its striking aesthetics and unparalleled convenience. Scheduled for completion in September 2026, the development promises to enrich the Al Furjan community by providing a dynamic, family-friendly environment that seamlessly integrates modernity and connectivity.

Featuring a wide selection of studios and one to three-bedroom apartments, Azizi Raffi is designed to cater to diverse lifestyles. Its ultra-modern façade and interiors are complemented by community amenities that include landscaped walkways, retail outlets, a café, a state-of-the-art gym, and separate pools for adults and children. In addition, the development offers ample parking, a multi-purpose hall, and 24-hour security.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Azizi Raffi, our newest addition to the rapidly growing Al Furjan community. Innovation, craftsmanship, and community-focused design have served as the guiding forces in its conceptualization. Al Furjan finds its appeal in being an outstandingly well-connected, strategically located, vibrant, family-friendly and meticulously designed community. We are confident that Raffi will stand as an epitome of these merits, elevating urban lifestyles for generations to come. With its sophisticated architecture, high-end array of amenities, and the ease of access it provides to key areas of the city, Raffi will create exceptional living experiences that cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed residents and investors.”

Azizi Raffi boasts excellent connectivity to Dubai’s major highways and transport hubs. Residents will benefit from its proximity to attractions such as Expo City Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Ibn Battuta Mall, as well as the nearby Al Furjan Metro Station.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

