Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has just launched Azizi Grand in Dubai Sports City. The development, which is scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024, will comprise 431 spacious homes with a mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom residences, as well as a fully equipped state-of-the-art gymnasium, two swimming pools, children’s play areas, BBQ areas, and landscaped gardens, among a wide range of other health and convenience focused amenities.

Commenting on the latest launch, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to present the newest addition to our comprehensive portfolio of modern luxury homes across Dubai’s most sought-after destinations: Azizi Grand. Built around the concept of healthy and sustainable futuristic living, this exceptional new development, situated in Dubai Sports City, is for those seeking an active lifestyle with easy connectivity while still wanting to enjoy the serenity of being away from the city’s bustle. We trust that with its outstanding build quality, strategic location, and extraordinary range of amenities, our valued investors will be as excited as us to see sales go live.”

“Dubai, one of the world’s most welcoming, livable, safe, innovative, and progressive cities, is our home, and we will spare no effort in catalyzing the vision and development of its leadership and people. This new launch is yet another stride in our journey of building this city, which we take great pride in.”

Azizi Grand grants residents the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern, healthy, and sustainable living. With open, customizable layouts, spacious balconies that stretch across the entire lengths of the apartments overlooking the vast greenery surrounding the building, built-in shelving and cabinetry for tasteful storage in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and vanity units in the bedrooms, soft modern lighting, exquisite tiling, framed floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows with breath-taking views, customizable open-plan kitchens with premium cabinets and appliances, and much more, Azizi Grand offers those who will reside in it truly unique and prestigious homes with an upscale living experience.

Strategically located on Al Fay Road, Azizi Grand, a grandiosity within the popular Dubai Sports City, is at the heart of the action, yet at a comfortable distance from the daily grind of the city. Nestled amidst schools, sports academies, equestrian clubs, golfing clubs, stadiums, and lavish greenery, Azizi Grand is situated just minutes from Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, making it one of the most accessible and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just 3 minutes from Motor City, the Dubai Autodrome, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, 5 minutes from Dubai Studio City, 18 minutes from the Expo 2020 site, Dubai Marina and Bluewaters, and 25 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Azizi Grand offers easy access to a wide variety of leisure attractions.

Units start from just AED 495,000 with 40/60 payment plans. Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 5,000+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.