Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Abraham, a vibrant new residential development located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) —the UAE’s flagship integrated business hub. As one of the few freehold residential properties in JAFZA, the project offers investors the chance to own their home in the heart of one of the world’s largest free zones and the region’s biggest port, with seamless access to key destinations in the city.

Set against the Shiekh Zayed Road backdrop with immediate metro connectivity, Azizi Abraham offers excellent accessibility to key commercial and leisure destinations, including Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Expo City, and Al Maktoum International Airport. With over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in close proximity, the project caters to professionals and families seeking modern living at the heart of opportunity.

Azizi Abraham features a selection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with stylish exteriors, ultra-modern interiors, and exclusive amenities, including rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, fully equipped fitness center, kids’ play areas, saunas, jacuzzies, steam rooms, BBQ areas and landscaped jogging and cycling tracks.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Azizi Abraham is purposefully designed to meet the needs of Dubai’s growing cosmopolitan population. With its exceptional location, lifestyle offering, and connectivity, it is a stunning example of what it means to live ambitiously in one of the world’s leading trade and logistics free zones.”

Azizi Abraham continues Azizi Developments’ track record of strategic land bank utilization and enhancing up-and-coming residential destinations across the country, alongside standout projects in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

The official launch event will take place on Thursday, 7 August 2025, in the Grand Ballroom (2nd floor) of the 5-star Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, offering investors and prospective homeowners an exclusive first look at this one-of-kind new project.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.