Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has celebrated the handover of its Creek Views II project, located in the highly sought-after Dubai Healthcare City. The ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by the developer’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, its senior management team and other stakeholders, including its investors, banking partners, brokers, authority representatives and more, was hosted on the evening of the 10th of June 2024. The world-class project was delivered earlier than planned, underscoring the developer’s commitment to meet and exceed expectations not only in the quality that it delivers, but also in how it adheres to its construction timelines.

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises 587 residences across 116 studios and 436 one- and 35 two-bedroom units, and features, among other amenities, two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area.

Commenting on the handover, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to hand over the keys to these 587 exceptional residences. Now, hundreds of families can proudly call Creek Views II their home, benefiting from its prime location, excellent connectivity, comprehensive amenities, well thought-through design, and superior build quality. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who worked so tirelessly to turn Creek Views II from merely a vision into reality – into what is now a prominent new landmark of Dubai’s stunning skyline that will continue to enrich lives for generations to come."

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

