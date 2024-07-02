Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that it is asking three globally renowned companies, SAA Architects, MAD Architects, and Zaha Hadid Architects to compete in designing a concept for Azizi’s Opera, the crown jewel of its mixed-use development, Azizi Venice, located in Dubai South.

Singaporean SAA Architects is known for its innovative and sustainable design solutions across residential, commercial, and institutional projects. MAD Architects, founded by Ma Yansong in Beijing, has futuristic and organic designs that blend nature with urban environments, with notable works like Canada’s Absolute Towers and the Harbin Opera House in China. Zaha Hadid Architects is celebrated globally for its avant-garde and fluid architectural style, with iconic projects such as the London Aquatics Centre, the Guangzhou Opera House, and the Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to be working with a trio of elite architectural firms for our upcoming opera house in Azizi Venice. SAA Architects, MAD Architects, and Zaha Hadid Architects each bring their unique expertise and visionary design approaches to this prestigious project. Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai, setting a new standard for architectural excellence in the region. We are eager to see our joint efforts bringing about this state-of-the-art opera house and look forward to seeing the best concept design emerge from these collaborations.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for high-caliber events in the emirate.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

