Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Danfoss, the internationally renowned manufacturer of heating, cooling, drives, and hydraulic systems for the supply of top-tier BTU meters across various projects in Dubai South, MBR City, Dubai Studio City, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, and Dubai Healthcare City, including Azizi Venice, Riviera, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, and Creek Views III.

Danfoss, a global manufacturing leader founded in Denmark in 1933, is renowned for its pioneering engineering solutions that address climate change and advance energy efficiency. The company specializes in state-of-the-art heating systems, cooling technologies, and precision drives and controls, delivering energy-efficient solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A key player in hydromechanical systems and renewables, Danfoss offers cutting-edge technologies that seamlessly integrate solar and wind power into modern energy grids. With operations in over 100 countries, Danfoss is deeply committed to sustainability, consistently innovating to empower customers in achieving their environmental goals while actively reducing its own carbon footprint.

Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Danfoss, a true pioneer in energy-efficient technology, for the supply of advanced BTU meters across several of our Dubai projects. This strategic collaboration is yet another testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation, ensuring that our developments are equipped with the highest standards of precision and efficiency.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

Azizi Opera, a significant addition to Azizi Venice, is designed to the highest standards of contemporary architecture and is set to become one of Dubai's premier venues for cultural and community events. This opulent development will feature a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a diverse range of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities being designed specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars.

