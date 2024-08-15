Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Bahra Electric, the prominent electrical manufacturing company based in Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in producing and supplying a wide range of electrical products and solutions, including earthing and lighting systems, which it will make available across multiple projects in Dubai South, MBR City, Dubai Studio City, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, and Dubai Healthcare City, including Azizi Venice, Riviera, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, and Creek Views III.

Founded in 2008, Bahra Electric is a leading electrical manufacturing company that specializes in a wide range of products including wires, cables, busway systems, panel boards, transformers, and switchgear. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the company adheres to international standards like ISO 9001 and IEC, ensuring high-quality products for sectors such as construction, utilities, and oil and gas across the MENA. Bahra Electric is committed to sustainability and innovation, continuously expanding its product lines and market presence.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “It is a pleasure to be partnering with Bahra Electric for the supply of premium earthing and lighting systems for so many of our projects. Our unwavering dedication to incorporating high-quality, innovative solutions is central to our design philosophy and the exceptionally high standards of our developments. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in every detail, ensuring a distinct and elevated living experience for our residents and stakeholders. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Bahra Electric on numerous projects, with further project-specific procurement announcements to follow.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across more than 100 apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, with multiple beaches, which surrounds all of its condominium buildings, villas, and mansions, as well as its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial space. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.

The community will also be complemented by lush, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Venice will feature its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional eatery and shopping options. Moreover, the community will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities being designed specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The community will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the community as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, further adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting attractions to visit in the UAE.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

