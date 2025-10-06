Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Azizi Zain, its contemporary, metro-connected residential development in Al Furjan, has now attained 34% completion. The project remains on track for its delivery in Q1 2026.

Structural works have reached 98%, while blockwork and internal plastering stand at 58% and 41%, respectively. MEP and HVAC activities are progressing at 19% and 18%, with overall finishes at 14%. A total of 339 personnel are currently deployed on-site, ensuring swift, high-quality construction.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “The steady progress of Azizi Zain underscores our unwavering commitment to crafting homes with both speed and superior quality. Soon, Azizi Zain will offer its residents an elegant place to call home — one defined by exceptional convenience, contemporary design, and enriching amenities. We are pleased with its momentum and are confident that it will rise as a unique addition to Dubai’s distinguished, ever-evolving residential landscape.”

Azizi Zain features a comprehensive range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, an indoor kids’ play area, landscaped walk-in areas, outdoor seating, dedicated BBQ spaces, ample parking facilities, and 24-hour security, all thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of modern families and individuals.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most well-connected and fast-growing communities, Azizi Zain offers residents exceptional convenience. Situated along the metro line and just minutes away from key landmarks such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JBR, Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai, the development combines seamless connectivity with a serene residential setting, making it a graceful and highly desirable place to call home.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR & Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

Azizi Developments

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com