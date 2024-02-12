Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an MoU with Doka, the Austrian formwork solutions company, for the manufacturing and supply of formwork systems for Azizi’s second tallest tower in the world, worth USD 1.5bn, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

The signing, which took place on Monday, the 12th of February 2024, at Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery in the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, was attended by Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, Mr. Afzaal Hussein, Chief Operating Officer of Azizi Developments, Mr. Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka GmbH, and Mr. Ralf Buerger, Executive Vice President of Doka Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific, among several other senior executives from both entities and other stakeholders.

Established in Austria in 1958, Doka has a widespread international presence, offering a diverse range of high-quality formwork systems and related services for various construction projects globally. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, continually developing advanced solutions to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in construction. Its product range includes wall, slab, climbing, bridge, and tunnel formworks, along with scaffolding solutions and safety systems. Additionally, the company focuses on sustainability by incorporating environmentally friendly practices into its formwork technology.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “This MoU with Doka is a testament to our commitment to procuring and partnering with only the very best, and aligns perfectly with our pusuit of delivering sustainable, innovative, high-quality, world-class developments that enrich lives for generations to come. Collaborating with Doka allows us to ensure premium construction quality for these unique developments."

Mr. Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka GmbH, said: "It's a privilege to cast our partnership with one of the most prestigious developers, Azizi, on this outstanding project. We are delighted that Doka has once again the opportunity to demonstrate its broad experience in the high-rise sector. Only highly experienced formwork experts can provide the right answers to the challenges of this project, from planning and engineering to operational excellence in execution."

Azizi’s tower, which will be the second tallest in the world, is scheduled to be completed within 4 years. It will feature a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and exciting features and amenities.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

