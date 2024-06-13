Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is advancing rapidly in its digital transformation journey, further integrating multiple high-quality IT Service Management (ITSM) processes and implementing a wide range of additional cutting-edge tools.

Azizi Developments has transitioned to a hybrid infrastructure model, utilizing services from both Microsoft Azure and Amazon. Furthermore, the developer has brought in PeopleStrong as the new HR platform, which has supported rapid growth by enhancing communication, employee development, and career progression.

To further improve user satisfaction, Azizi is introducing Avaya Aura, which will augment customer care services with AI features. Additionally, the firm is considering innovative security services from Dell SecureWorks, incorporating threat intelligence for the protection of all client information. To bolster organizational resilience, there is also an exploration of disaster recovery data center services.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Azizi Developments is undeniably a technology-driven enterprise. To remain truly stakeholder-centric, we must consistently adopt and pioneer the latest digital tools. Our continuous transformation and integration of next-gen technologies enable us to serve our clients better and make strides in our pursuit of excellence as a developer. As part of this commitment, we have transitioned to a hybrid infrastructure model, implemented advanced HR solutions, enhanced customer care with AI, and prioritized state-of-the-art security measures to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency and client satisfaction.”

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

