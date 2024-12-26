Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the noteworthy progress of Azizi Azure, part of the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs.

The structure is now fully built at 100%, with blockwork and internal plaster at 99%. HVAC, MEP installations, tiling, and overall finishes are advancing rapidly, with them now being at 98%, 94%, 85%, and 70%, respectively, bringing the total construction progress to 85%. To ensure timely delivery, the workforce has been increased to 3,100, with the completion set for Q1 2025.

Commenting on this substantial progress, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, commented: “Seeing the swift progress of Azure, as well as of the fourth phase of Riviera as a whole, fills us with immense pride. This milestone yet again underscores our commitment to delivering excellence on schedule and to creating vibrant, world-class communities that cater to the diverse needs of our esteemed investors and end-users. We are delighted to see our vision for Riviera materializing, with the unmatched, highly elevated lifestyle it grants those investing, residing and visiting there now coming to life.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

