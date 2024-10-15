DUBAI, UAE — e&, the global technology group which serves more than 175 million subscribers in 34 countries, today announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive cloud provider. This follows AWS’s launch of its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE in 2022, with a planned US$5 billion (AED 20 billion) investment in the local economy through to 2036.

The new alliance combines AWS’s cloud infrastructure and solutions, which are sovereign by design, with e&’s network capabilities to address the most stringent customer requirements across the public sector and regulated industries including healthcare, finance, and oil and gas in the Middle East. Together, the companies will provide cloud solutions that align with industry regulations, meeting the growing demand for secure and scalable infrastructure. By aligning with AWS, e& solidifies its role as a key enabler of the UAE’s digital economy, unlocking new growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

As part of the collaboration, AWS and e& signed a US$1 billion-plus (AED3.7 billion) agreement over the next six years to accelerate the impact of cloud-driven innovation and digital transformation across the region. The alliance will focus on delivering core cloud services like storage, computing, networking, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The agreement enables e& to leverage AWS’s 200-plus fully featured services to modernize platforms such as Starzplay Arabia, a TV streaming service of which e& has a majority stake; and Careem, the Middle East ‘everything app’ offering millions of customers easy access to food, mobility, digital payments, and more. e& will also deploy Amazon’s technologies to expand its AI capabilities and to advance its Smart Home services, while e&’s Smiles points can be earned when shopping on Amazon.

AWS will enable hundreds of small-medium-sized businesses, supported by e&, to access the AWS Marketplace. This will help these businesses discover, deploy, and manage software which runs on AWS, democratizing access to the cloud.

Just like how AWS democratized access to cloud computing services, it is transforming access to building and using generative AI technology so that companies of all sizes, across all industries, with developers of all skillsets, can take part in this transformation and grow their businesses. The two companies will also leverage AWS’s unique Amazon Bedrock generative AI solutions to empower e&’s Middle East customers, large and small, with advanced AI to drive productivity and improve customer experiences. Amazon Bedrock provides foundation model choice from leading AI providers via a single Application Programming Interface (API) for companies to build and scale generative AI applications.

The AWS and e& collaboration arrives at an integral time as cloud adoption continues to transform both public sector services and enterprises. According to PwC, nearly 70 percent of Middle East companies plan to migrate most of their operations to the cloud within the next two years, while a 2023 report by Telecom Advisory Services predicts public cloud adoption to unlock US$733 billion in economic value by 2033 across the Middle East and North Africa.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said: “This agreement with AWS demonstrates our shared long-term strategic goal to create an ecosystem that supports today’s digital needs and lays the foundation for future growth. We are enabling businesses across the region to lead in an AI-powered, data-driven economy. By investing in both critical infrastructure and talent development, we’re again supporting the region’s economy, digital resilience, and, most importantly, its people, who will be instrumental in realizing the UAE’s vision of becoming a world-leading digital powerhouse.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, AWS, said: “This collaboration marks another significant step in our ongoing investment in the UAE, which has emerged as an international force driving innovation. Our partnership with e& underscores AWS’s deep commitment to both the UAE and the wider Middle East, particularly in fast-tracking UAE Vision 2031. Our security infrastructure and expertise in AI and ML empowers public sector organizations, regulated industries, and enterprises with the tools they need to innovate securely and drive progress across the region.”

Accelerating digital transformation, empowering talent, and driving regional growth

With a bold vision and commitment to accelerating talent development, AWS and e& will also work on developing a local upskilling initiative, with plans to provide training opportunities to thousands of individuals – including UAE nationals – in cloud technologies and AI.

“This initiative aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2031, aimed at positioning the nation as a global economic hub while driving digital transformation across key sectors,” added Randery. “Our investment in developing the skills of UAE nationals will have a positive impact on the region’s economic growth and technological leadership.”

Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, said: “Our partnership with AWS is a game-changer for our customers. By combining AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities with e&'s local expertise, we will empower businesses across the region with the tools and infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation and become more agile to scale as they innovate faster. And most importantly, our shared commitment to investing in training ensures that the region will have a highly skilled workforce ready to lead in the AI-driven economy of the future."

