Dubai, UAE : AWRostamani, the leading automotive distributor in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce its exclusive national distribution partnership with Chery, one of China’s elite vehicle manufacturers. The official commencement unites two industry giants, pooling their strengths and expertise in the pursuit of automotive excellence for the entire UAE market.

Chery's unwavering commitment to automotive innovation is evident. Dedicated to advancing the user experience, Chery infuses its products with intelligent technology, surpassing smart connectivity and adopting an internet-centric mindset. Fuelled by the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) artificial intelligent technology, each Chery model simplifies driving, making it increasingly efficient.

Such an emphasis on innovation and safety forms the foundation of AWRostamani's and Chery's partnership, marking a significant expansion throughout the UAE. "For over 50 years, AWRostamani has stood as a beacon of industry excellence and innovation. Today, as we welcome Chery into our portfolio, we enter a new chapter in our legacy, aligned with national sustainability goals, and dedicated to exceeding expectations with innovative solutions, driving us towards a greener future, while continuing to address consumer demands for traditional products like Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, and reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and industry leadership,”, stated Michel Ayat, CEO – Automotive at AWRostamani.

He continued, "The Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) inclusion under the Chery fleet underscores a shared commitment to eco-consciousness, while also delivering impressive fuel efficiency features."

Shen XianTian, GM of Chery Middle East, said: “Chery has solidified its position as a leading player in the automotive world, with a remarkable history of over 26 years dedicated to technological innovation and product development. Partnering with AWRostamani, with its deep-rooted legacy in the region, is further propelling our brand, leveraging its regional expertise and market insights, and accentuating our commitment to sustainability and avant-garde solutions. Synonymous with automotive excellence, our forthcoming array of electric and hybrid vehicles will strengthen our approach to sculpting the future of eco-friendly transportation.”

This partnership is founded on shared values and an enduring appetite to excel in this sector. AWRostamani and Chery are well-equipped to explore new opportunities, offering customers a fully satisfactory automotive experience and setting a notable industry standard. As a result of this collaboration, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro Max and Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, will be introduced to the UAE market as part of the lineup.

About Chery

Kantar and Google jointly released the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50. Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th in the overall list and its brand power has achieved strong growth. Since its establishment, Chery has implemented a globalisation strategy and has always adhered to technology-driven development, with the corporate vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence.

Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through the implementation of product strategy, localisation strategy and talent strategy, Chery focuses on developing domestic and international markets, continuously deepens globalisation, and focuses on the brand core of green, technology, family and companionship. After 26 years of development, Chery’s sales and service network covers more than 80 countries and regions, and has more than 12 million users worldwide.

At the same time, Chery has carried out a variety of social contribution activities in the global market, involving green development, environmental protection, social welfare, personnel training and other fields, hoping to contribute to society through continuous efforts and provide better products for global consumers and service. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800 CHERY.