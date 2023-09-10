Muscat: AWASR, a licensed Service Provider, Alliance Networks, a regional digital infrastructure service provider, and AMS-IX, a world leading Internet Exchange provider, have joined forces to launch Oman-IX. The new ground-breaking Internet Exchange aims to revolutionize digital infrastructure services in the region by interconnecting industry-leading organizations, networks, datacentres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond.

The new Internet Exchange will be owned by AWASR, an established player in the telecommunications industry, who aims to establish an IX node in Oman as part of its commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering digital growth in the Sultanate. Alliance Networks, known for its extensive network reach and expertise in providing advanced digital solutions, will deliver marketing and sales support for the new Internet Exchange and collaborates with AMS-IX to deliver the platform, technical support, expertise, and training.

Eng. Adnan Al-Alawi, CEO of AWASR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative collaboration with Alliance Networks and AMS-IX. By launching Oman-IX, we will unlock new opportunities for the Sultanate of Oman, enabling efficient exchange of internet traffic and promoting digital innovation across industries."

Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying, "Alliance Networks is dedicated to providing reliable and robust digital infrastructure services in the region. Partnering with AWASR and AMS-IX to establish Oman-IX aligns with our mission to interconnect networks and promote seamless data exchange across borders. We look forward to creating a strong digital ecosystem in Oman."

Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX, highlighted the significance of this venture, stating, "We are delighted to contribute our expertise in Internet Exchange services to this partnership. The collaboration between AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX will empower Oman's digital landscape and accelerate the country's connectivity to global networks via public peering. Oman-IX will serve as a vital hub for internet traffic exchange, enabling enhanced user experience and fostering digital innovation."

Through this mutually beneficial partnership, AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX will collaborate to build digital infrastructure services, leveraging Alliance's infrastructure, AWASR's expertise, and Oman's Internet Exchange capabilities. Oman-IX will serve as a hub for aggregating IP peering traffic from both local and global networks within Oman, while also facilitating the exchange of peering traffic through AMS-IX Internet Exchange to other international internet exchanges.

The new powered by AMS-IX Internet Exchange will be situated in the MC1 carrier neutral datacenter of Equinix in Muscat. Implementation and go live of the new IX is expected for Q4 this year.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of Oman's digital landscape and underlines the commitment of AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX to revolutionizing the connectivity and digital infrastructure in the region.

About AWASR Oman and Partners SAOC

AWASR Oman and Partners SAOC is a licensed Service Provider that plays a pivotal role in Oman's telecommunications sector. The company aims to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions and enhance digital services across the Sultanate.

About Alliance Networks

Alliance Networks is a regional digital infrastructure service provider that interconnects industry-leading organizations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The company offers advanced digital solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation in the region.

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for almost 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.