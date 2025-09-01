Muscat: In a strategic step that reinforces government digital transformation and supports the local content ecosystem, Oman Data Park (ODP) — the Sultanate’s leading provider of managed services, cloud computing solutions, and advanced cybersecurity — proudly announced its award of a tender for the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of The National System for Innovations, Projects and Government Procurement (Takamul). The initiative, launched by the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, reflects the integration of local, regional, and international expertise. Through this partnership, the project aims to establish an advanced national system that meets the aspirations of the coming phase while enhancing efficiency and transparency in the management of government projects and tenders.

The “Takamul” system will be developed using the latest Oracle technologies to enhance operational efficiency and deliver an integrated user experience. The project will leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services available through ODP, in addition to Oracle licenses in technology and applications. The initiative aims to establish a dedicated platform covering five key domains across various government entities: Supplier Relationship Management, Government Procurement Management, Government Project Management, Contract Management, and Tender Management — thereby strengthening transparency and accuracy in government administration processes.

Mr. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park from ODP stated: “At ODP, we are proud of the trust placed in us by the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority to deliver this national project in partnership with other global companies. We are committed to providing cutting-edge digital solutions that reflect our technical capabilities and expertise in developing advanced systems. This will ensure greater efficiency and transparency in managing government projects and procurement, while also supporting digital transformation and enhancing the added value of local content in line with Oman Vision 2040. In addition, the project will create employment opportunities for job seekers and drive the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.”

The National System for Innovations, Projects and Government Procurement represents a significant milestone in advancing the digital transformation of the public sector. It enables the completion of all stages of project and procurement management — from planning, tendering, awarding, and contract monitoring to execution and contract closure. The system also contributes to improving operational efficiency, strengthening transparency and accountability, fostering a more effective supplier relationship environment, and supporting data-driven strategic decision-making.

This project underscores ODP’s role as a leading national partner in developing the digital infrastructure, while further enhancing its technical capabilities and leveraging its expertise to deliver digital transformation solutions that meet the Sultanate’s needs. It also reinforces the company’s position as an innovative and advanced digital hub in the region.