Saudi Arabia: Awaed Alosool Capital proudly announces the launch of the Awaed platform, revolutionizing investment opportunities in public listed companies. Rooted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Awaed Alosool unveils an innovative platform dedicated to empowering individuals in Saudi Arabia with seamless access to Sharia compliant investment in various financial instruments, including investment funds and stock markets.



With a commitment to fostering inclusivity in investment, Awaed Alosool's platform provides an intuitive interface, offering individuals the means to engage in the market irrespective of their geographical location or financial background. The platform’s transparency, convenience and user-friendly design create a gateway for diverse investors to participate in the global financial landscape effortlessly. Adel Alteeq, CEO of Awaed Alosool Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the platform's launch, stating, "Awaed stands as a testament to our dedication to democratizing investment opportunities. Our platform serves as a bridge, empowering individuals to engage in the growth potential of public listed companies."



Awaed Alosool's investment structure is meticulously crafted, ensuring Sharia compliance to its brokerage service product, policies & procedures, and investment structure document, ensuring a robust and reliable Sharia compliance system for investors. Adel said, “We partnered with Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) to ensure ongoing sharia compliance as we focus on the investment side of the business.” Shariyah Review Bureau is a highly respected Sharia advisory firm with a distinguished regional presence. SRB offers a comprehensive suite of Sharia advisory solutions, encompassing the entire spectrum from establishing Sharia Boards to providing product consulting, Sharia review implementation, and Sharia audit planning. As a trailblazer in the Sharia advisory and Sharia audit industry, SRB has garnered a wealth of technical Sharia expertise and hands-on experience, having collaborated with some of the world's most prominent financial institutions.



Commenting on the launch, Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, remarked, "The introduction of Awaed Alosool’s platform marks a significant step toward making investment opportunities more accessible and transparent for diverse communities worldwide. It aligns with our shared vision of empowering individuals with Sharia-compliant investment avenues."

For more information on Awaed Platform, please visit its official website https://awaed.capital.

For all Sharia Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com.