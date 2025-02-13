Dubai, UAE – AW Rostamani Trading Company, the strategic arm of AW Rostamani Group’s mobility services division, and Groupauto Middle East, Africa & India, a regional subsidiary of Groupauto International, one of the world’s largest international automotive trading groups, have entered a strategic partnership to drive innovation and growth in the automotive aftermarket sector.

The agreement was formalised at AW Rostamani Group’s Head Office, with the signing ceremony attended by Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility Services & AWR Trading, and Mesut Urgancilar, Managing Director of Groupauto Middle East, Africa & India.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both entities, combining AWR Trading’s regional expertise and distribution capabilities with Groupauto’s global network spanning 33 subsidiaries and over 114 countries. By aligning strengths, both parties aim to elevate supply chain efficiencies, enhance supplier engagement, and expand market access - ultimately benefiting the broader automotive aftermarket industry in the region.

Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility & AWR Trading, commented on the partnership: “At AWR Trading, we are committed to driving innovation and expanding our capabilities within the automotive aftermarket industry. Our partnership with Groupauto Middle East, Africa & India enables us to tap into their extensive global network and supplier relationships, reinforcing our position as a leading distributor in the region. This collaboration allows us to not only enhance our access to high-quality automotive components but also bring greater efficiencies and value to our customers.”

Mesut Urgancilar, Managing Director, Groupauto Middle East, Africa & India, stated: “We are happy and honoured to enter this partnership with AWR Trading. With the strong presence and expertise of AWR Group in this region and the global automotive network of Groupauto, we look forward to synergies for both the Groups and enhanced presence in this region. Groupauto looks forward to working with AWR Trading on all aftermarket products, workshop programmes and digitalisation in line with their vision of growth and innovation.”

Through this partnership, both AWR Trading and Groupauto Middle East, Africa & India will unlock new opportunities. AWR Trading will gain optimised procurement processes and cost advantages on key brands under its distribution portfolio, while Groupauto strengthens its regional foothold and expands collaboration with a trusted and established partner in the UAE. Together, both companies are setting new benchmarks for innovation, efficiency, and customer value within the automotive aftermarket sector.

This agreement highlights AW Rostamani Group’s and Groupauto’s shared vision for strategic growth and industry leadership. By leveraging their collective expertise and resources, they aim to create a more connected and competitive aftermarket ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa.

About AW Rostamani Group

AW Rostamani Group is a leading multi-sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.Bottom of Form

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AW Rostamani Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impacts people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability, and progress, AW Rostamani Group leads transformative change - creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AW Rostamani Group continues to lead with focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.

For more information, visit www.awrostamani.com.

About Groupauto

GROUPAUTO International is one of the world’s largest trading groups of original spare parts distribution and service & repair networks for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Covering 5 continents and 108 countries, the international network brings together over 1,962 distributors, 15,579 points of sale, 24,000 garages for passenger cars and 2,400 workshops for commercial vehicles.

Groupauto Middle East, Africa and India has been founded as an affiliated member of Groupauto International and hence grouping distributors(s) active in the automotive, motorcycle, vehicle and heavy machinery, earth-moving machinery, boating, electric mobility industry, in order to increase the critical mass of purchase volumes of its Members with national and international suppliers of spare parts, paints, batteries, lubricants, tires, garage equipment and accessories for all vehicles and also develop and promote the International Workshops Networks ‘Eurogarage’ and ‘Top Truck’ in the Middle East, Africa and Indian subcontinent regions.