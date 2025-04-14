Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company under AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has inaugurated the world's largest INFINITI Centre on Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road. The grand opening was a multisensory tribute to the INFINITI brand, attended by key dignitaries and industry leaders.



The prestigious event welcomed Hiromi Kakuta, Deputy Consul General of Japan; Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan & INFINITI; Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East; and Mohammed Al Turki, Chief Luxury Ambassador of INFINITI Middle East. Hosting the evening were Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive, and Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles.



“Sheikh Zayed Road is a symbol of Dubai’s global transformation, and we’re proud to add to its legacy with the world’s largest INFINITI Centre. This space is designed for today's discerning customer, offering a personalised and sensory journey that transcends the traditional dealership model and truly understands their evolving needs in the automotive landscape," said Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive.

“The UAE, particularly Dubai, has played an instrumental role in shaping the success story of INFINITI. With its visionary leadership, ambitious energy, and world-class infrastructure, this city is the ideal backdrop for reimagining automotive retail. And this new Centre is our way of honouring that ambition—with a space that is immersive, intuitive, and crafted around every customer touchpoint to deliver an unparalleled experience,” said Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles.

“It is a point of immense pride for INFINITI Middle East to celebrate this milestone for the brand in the region,” said Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East. “We thank our trusted partner, AW Rostamani, for their continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.”

INFINITE Night Sky: A Celebration of the Senses

Rooted in the belief that the most powerful experiences are those that engage all five senses, the INFINITI Centre celebration was a multisensory journey like no other. A constellation of artistry and innovation came to life through five luminaries – each a master of their craft and embodying the essence of INFINITI: Human, Daring, and Forward. Guiding this extraordinary experience was Peyman Al Awadhi, the main navigator of the event, whose presence seamlessly tied the narrative together and brought each sensory element to life.

Sight

Fashion designer Alaa Sarkis, who has dressed regional icons like the diva Haifa Wehbe, Safa Siddiqui of Dubai Bling, Syrian superstar Nour Ali and more, captivated guests with a striking visual showcase that blurred the lines between haute couture and conceptual artistry. His exclusive collection, created especially for the INFINITI event, celebrated the same elegance and forward-thinking that define the brand, turning fashion into a form of storytelling.

Taste

Guests indulged in a refined culinary experience curated by the acclaimed chef Reif Othman whose Reif Kushiyaki brand is a staple in MENA 50 Best Restaurants and the Michelin Guide. He was also voted as the winner of the Chef’s Choice Award in the MENA 50 Best 2022 and named one of Arabian Business’ Top 100 in 2023. Known for his modern Japanese creations, Chef Othman brought his bold flavors to the table, perfectly capturing the meticulous attention to detail and creative innovation that defines the INFINITI brand.

Sound

The soulful performance by singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Layla Kardan provided an emotional soundtrack for the evening. Awarded Emirates Woman Artist of the Year and recipient of the Esquire Middle East Music Award, Layla's performance echoed the brand’s refined yet daring spirit, leaving guests entranced by her voice and artistry.

Scent

Fragrance specialist and serial entrepreneur whose impact spans business, culture, and innovation, Mishaal Alireza introduced Rezaroma, the Middle East’s leader in scent marketing. He has helped shape signature fragrances for some of the most recognisable brands and destinations in the region. Guests were able to take home a whiff with a gift from Rezaroma and explore their scent lab at the event.

Touch

Beneath a sky full of limitless potential, attendees were invited to connect with their own infinite possibilities. By entering their birthdates at the interactive booth, guests received a personalised portrait of how the stars aligned on the day they were born—an empowering reminder that, like the stars of the evening, everyone has the potential to shine.

A New Era of Automotive Luxury in the UAE

At the heart of the Centre stands the all-new INFINITI QX80, a bold expression of modern Japanese luxury and powerful performance. The Centre features elegant VIP lounges, personalised consultation suites, and minimalist Japanese-inspired design elements—including a horizon divider, ambient lighting, and seamless digital interfaces—all crafted to elevate the customer journey.

This innovative space reflects the future of luxury automotive retail: immersive, personal, and inspiring at every turn.



AWR Automotive invites everyone to visit the new INFINITI Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road and discover a destination where design, innovation, and hospitality come together - featuring the latest INFINITI lineup, including the iconic all-new QX80.

