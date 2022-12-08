Aviv Clinics Dubai uses its expertise and latest innovations in hyperbaric oxygen treatment to support the UAE government’s strategy around longevity and healthy aging.

To actively advance innovations in the healthy aging sector, Aviv Clinics Dubai forms a new Global Aging Consortium of Internationally Recognized Researchers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – For years, there has been a misconception that mental and physical performance decline are a normal part of the aging process – but now Aviv Clinics Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World is busting this myth with an educational, awareness campaign to help people understand that aging is a disease that can be treated.

As a part of its educational efforts and contribution to the sector, Aviv Clinic Dubai, the advanced brain research and medical clinic brings together a Global Aging Consortium of leading researchers from around the world to forge new paths designed to redefine what healthy aging really is. Collectively, the Global Aging Consortium members have produced hundreds of research papers and aim to continue putting these findings into practice.

Currently, the Global Aging Consortium consists of Dr. Michael Roizen, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Dr. Eric Verdin, Dr. Shai Efrati and Dr. Joseph Maroon. Their collective goal is to help people live longer, healthier, happier and more productive lives by focusing on disease prevention and maximizing pathways to health.

Backed by over 15 years of scientific research, Aviv Clinics Dubai uses its expertise and latest innovations in hyperbaric oxygen treatment to support the UAE government’s strategy around longevity and healthy aging as our older population carry vast experience, knowledge and wisdom that make invaluable contributions to the social and economic development of the country.

A recent report from the McKinsey Health Institute states “the number of older adults will more than double to an estimated 1.6 billion by mid-century, marking one of the most profound demographic shifts in human history.” The report adds that while life expectancy has increased by 20 years since 1960, the average person will spend ten of those years in medium or poor health, impacting their ability to live fully.

We start aging as early as 30 years old but we see the effects around the age of 50; but now we can take control over the biological aging process and reverse some of its negative effects. Biological aging is also when our body becomes less efficient in being able to channel oxygen to generate the necessary energy and healing processes. Body functions also begin to slow down, and cognitive capabilities are part of this process; less memory and focus, slower information processing and a general decline in mental and physical performance.

Aviv Clinic Dubai’s treatment is the only medical program proven to restore, reset and retain youthful vitality. It has also been proven to transform the way people grow older by enabling ‘healthy aging’. According to the WHO, healthy aging is “the process of developing and maintaining the functional ability that enables wellbeing in older age.”

This can be achieved through Aviv Clinic Dubai’s program that is personalized, holistic, and intensive. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a unique protocol which enables the brain and body to regenerate, enhancing the cognitive, mental and physical performance. Patients undergo a rigorous testing process at the outset to ensure the treatment is right for them and addresses their individual needs. The program then consists of cognitive and physical training sessions where patients breathe 100% pure oxygen in specialized hyperbaric chambers and maintain a nutritional regime to maximize the body’s healing process.

The program has seen results too - improving memory, attention span, focus and other brain-related executive functions, as well as regenerating body tissue, helping patients feel spritelier by increasing energy efficiency and allowing us to recover faster.

Dr. Shai Efrati, Medical Director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research and Shamir Medical Center, and Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board said: “We want people to know aging , as we know it, is not a process we have to live with. For too long we have accepted it and allowed our bodies and minds to slow down but this should not be the case. The Aviv Medical Program is proven to demonstrate results and we can ask out bodies and minds to continue functioning at high levels are continuing to support us in the lives we want to lead.”

“We would encourage people to never give up on a high level of performance. Healthy aging is something society will become more and more aware of, and how best to incorporate it into their lives. Renewed vitality and the slowing down of the aging process is only a step away and at Aviv Clinics Dubai we are here to prove it.”

-Ends-

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in treating age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of new protocols of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv, is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the effective, evidence-based Aviv Medical Program. The two- to three-month regimen designed to improve cognitive and physical decline is based on over a decade of research. More than 10,000 patients have been treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and Director of the Sagol Center.

Media Contact:

Mai Elsayed

PR Manager

maielsayed@sevenmedia.ae