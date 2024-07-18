The United Kingdom’s Emerald Media and UAE-headquartered Aurora The Agency form strategic alliance to address growing demand for aviation-specific brand and relationship building, plus brand reputation management across key markets.

Dubai, UAE - Aviation brands, including airline, aerospace, business aviation, airport and other related services are striving to stay competitive and spread their wings across key markets by utilising the expertise and network of public relations companies.

In response, UK-based Emerald Media and UAE homegrown brand Aurora The Agency have joined forces to harness their combined expertise in communications and marketing strategies. This partnership aims to optimise the synergies of their respective strengths to meet the anticipated increase in demand for specialised PR and Communications services from aviation brands.

Alison Chambers, founder and director of Emerald Media, stated: “After a challenging few years the industry is set for record growth once again. This growth is complemented by trailblazing clean tech air transport models in various degrees of development. Targeted and clear communications that educate and inform are increasingly necessary to sustain growth and further expand reach across key markets.”

“Inevitably, aviation brands in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are looking to tap into the region’s vast opportunities. Building on our three decades of specialist agency experience, Emerald Media is delighted to partner with Aurora The Agency to provide expert PR and communications consultancy anchored on shared values. Clients will benefit from our extensive aviation knowledge and contacts and Aurora’s experience working in local markets across the MENA region,” she added.

Iona Al Suwaidi, Agency Director at Aurora The Agency, added: “Over the years, Aurora The Agency has built a solid reputation for excellence in providing expert PR and communications consultancy and advice to aviation brands operating from the UAE and across the region. As a homegrown UAE brand, we have the local knowledge and expertise in dealing with key media titles, both in English and Arabic, as well as in crafting and executing PR and communications campaigns across the MENA region.

“We are thrilled to have forged this partnership with Emerald Media and thank Alison and the Emerald Media team for making this happen. We look forward to working closely together to assist global aviation companies based outside of this region with their PR and Communications requirements. I am confident that together we will effectively communicate the key messages of aviation clients to their intended target audiences in this part of the world,” Al Suwaidi added.

Liz Bamford, PR Director and Head of Strategy at Aurora The Agency, commented: “The aviation industry in the Middle East is booming. The region has been leading the way, not just in consistent growth in passenger and air cargo numbers as well as in innovation and technology. This includes initiatives in passenger experience, airport technology, aircraft and engine maintenance and addressing the environmental impact of aviation. The Government of Dubai recently announced plans to build a new international passenger air terminal and shift the operations of Dubai International Airport to Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International Airport within the next decade. The new facility will be five times in size and capacity at a cost of close to US$35 billion. This is indicative of the anticipated massive growth within the region’s aviation sector.

“By partnering with Emerald Media’s global network and establishing its aviation arm in the MENA region, we are well-positioned to satisfy the huge need for a regional aviation communications specialist. Together, we will have the capacity to increase our roster of aviation clients across the globe, creating a sector centre of communications excellence and expertise,” Bamford added.

The partnership between Emerald Media and Aurora The Agency is further anchored and aligned upon their shared values of client-centricity, service excellence, creativity, innovation and teamwork.

The collaboration also reunites Chambers and Bamford, who have known each other for 15 years and have previously worked together supporting well-known aviation brands and industry events in and out of the region including MEBAA and The Airport Show.

About Emerald Media

Emerald Media is a specialist public relations company for the airline, aerospace and business aviation industries. With industry knowledge and expertise spanning three decades and covering all sectors of aviation including: airports; airlines; aircraft manufacturers; aviation services, MRO and aviation technology; refurbishments and completions and industry associations, Emerald Media is a leading PR firm for the aviation industry that supports high profile international aviation brands. It has a proven track record of utilising its in-depth knowledge of the industry to offer a full range of PR and communications services. From strategic PR and media relations to crisis communications, event coordination, publications support, and specialist communications and PR advice, clients can also benefit from Emerald Media’s global network, bolstered by a wealth of media and influential industry contacts worldwide. By creating targeted PR campaigns that work – communicating effectively and strategically across today's media landscape, Emerald Media helps businesses grow, changes perceptions, and build relationships.

About Aurora The Agency

Aurora The Agency is a 360 agency based in Dubai, UAE. Founded in 2013, Aurora consists of creative minds, events and activation gurus, PR talents and digital experts, who bring a deep understanding of the Arab, Emirati and GCC cultures. It offers bespoke solutions for PR strategies and campaigns, social media and digital support, event management and creative design. Driven by an agency philosophy of working closely with clients to best understand their needs, our team is then capable of developing tailored communication solutions that deliver results, which not only add value, but also take our clients’ business to the next level.

