Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AVIAREPS Middle East is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive private jet holiday packages, a groundbreaking initiative that offers tourism boards and their partners a pioneering platform to promote private jet holiday packages to luxury lifestyle concierge desks and leading travel agencies throughout the Gulf States (GCC) region.

AVIAREPS' private jet holiday packages combine the ultimate in luxury travel with insider access to hidden gems, private tours, and VIP events that the general public normally don’t have access to. These exceptional experiences are brought to life through strategic partnerships with national, regional, and city tourism boards, as well as specialized tour operators, hotels, resorts, airports, and JetClass, AVIAREPS’ strategic private jet consolidator partner.

“We are thrilled to launch this new initiative that has been three years in the making, ensuring we have the right partners to provide the ultimate experiences for a particular international jet setting segment of travellers from the Middle East. Our private jet holiday packages are designed for those who already travel in style but seek experiences that go beyond the ordinary,” said Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS. “Through our extensive global network and close collaborations, we’re able to offer our travel industry partners and their clientele insider access to some of the world’s most exclusive destinations, events, venues and experiences, creating once-in-a-lifetime adventures.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dennis Peters, CBO & Partner in JetClass said: “Partnering with AVIAREPS is a seamless alignment of strengths—our advanced expertise in private aviation and technology complements AVIAREPS' expansive reach in global destinations and tourism. This partnership allows us to go beyond offering private flights; we are curating meticulously personalized journeys where every detail is taken care of. From departure to arrival, clients will experience unparalleled convenience, luxury, and exclusive access to unique and unforgettable adventures.”

The AVIAREPS initiative is unique in that it provides luxury lifestyle concierge desk and travel agent partners with full training on each element, experience and event within each package, so that they can be promoted confidently and easily tailored to their client’s needs. The packages are also supported with highly targeted digital marketing campaigns, and constantly updated monthly to include new destinations and often centred around unique international lifestyle events.

Key travel industry partners that have joined the initiative to promote the offerings to their clientele include DW Travel, Travelwings, among others. These partnerships further enhance the reach of the exclusive travel packages, ensuring that high-net-worth individuals across the region have access to bespoke luxury experiences.

DW Travel also shared their enthusiasm: “Partnering with AVIAREPS gives us the opportunity to offer a lineup of exciting destinations and world class events. Our VIP department is dedicated to providing personalized, luxurious journeys that match the unique needs of each of our guests. Our clients appreciate privacy, personalized service, and unforgettable experiences and these packages provide all of that and more,” said Emily Jenkins, Head of Product Development, Ecommerce and Services, DW Travel.

Additionally, Travelwings highlighted the uniqueness of the platform: “The AVIAREPS private jet holiday initiative is a game changer for luxury travel in the GCC region. It provides our clients with access to destinations and experiences that are off-limits to the average traveller, all while traveling in the utmost comfort and style,” said Solomon Davies, Head – Non-Air, Travelwings.

A Booming Private Jet Market in the Middle East

Recent statistics highlight the Middle East as one of the fastest-growing markets for private jet travel globally, with data from WingX, a global aviation and private jet flight movements tracker, revealing that departures from the GCC region have increased by 76.6% during 2023 versus 2019, with demand in 2024 expected to rise further. This demand is driven by high-net-worth individuals who seek privacy, exclusivity, and seamless travel experiences. AVIAREPS Middle East’s new initiative caters directly to this sophisticated audience, offering an unprecedented level of access to hidden gems, VIP events, and personalized adventures. This first-of-its-kind platform enables tourism boards and hospitality partners to showcase their distinguished destinations and offerings to the most prominent luxury travel curators in the region.

Unique Destinations to Be Showcased

The evolving line up of destinations to be showcased monthly include Malta with its private access to cultural and heritage sites, international yachting and classic car events, followed by Slovakia with exclusive culture and wellness programs within the Trnava region, and AlUla in Saudi Arabia with VIP access to its signature international cultural, art and concert events, with many more destinations and experiences to follow.

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands. Founded in Germany in 1994 with the ambition to help clients to step into global markets, the company’s global network now expands around the world to six continents. The AVIAREPS service portfolio includes extensive expertise in representation and sales, marketing and communications, business development, IT solutions and financial services. In addition to their well-established General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, AVIAREPS provides more than 250 clients with support in digital marketing, advertising, public relations, crisis communications, social media management, event coordination, sales, web design and more. For more information on how AVIAREPS influences where and how travellers choose to spend their time and money, please visit www.aviareps.com. Stay up to date by checking out our Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

